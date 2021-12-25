Abigail Ragston’s Death Announcement

Spread the love

Sis. Abigail Ragston was born January 25 1962 and departed this earthly life December 17, 2021 due to a tragic accident. She was a devoted and loving wife to Rev. Frederick Ragston and mother to her 7 children and 7 grandchildren. She was also a sister to Rev. Fred Thomas III, who has been the Senior Pastor of Greater St. Peter’s Baptist Church in Hempstead, Texas for 28 years. She leaves to cherish her memories to a host of family members. She was a dedicated employee of Hempstead Independent School District as a bus aide for 20 years and she loved children deeply, always with their best interest at heart and was an active worker with the youth ministry at Greater St. Peter’s. She is an angel that will be truly missed.

Schedule of services are as follows:

Visitation will be:

Friday, 12/31/21 4 PM-7PM

Greater St. Peters Baptist Church

805 18th Street

Hempstead, Texas 77445

Funeral service

Saturday, January 1, 2022 @11 A.M.

Hempstead High School

801 Donoho Street

Hempstead, Texas 77445

The funeral will be followed by burial at Hempstead Cemetery and Repass at the Hempstead Recreation Center.

Abigail Ragston – View Obituary & Service Information