Glitz, glamour, and excitement were the feelings that were created when anyone entered the Junior League of Houston 75th Annual Charity Ball.

The charity ball highlighted the history of The Junior League with beautiful photography sharing images of the past, present, and future of The Junior League. It was striking to see the evolution of the diversity of the Junior League. I believe it is The Junior League’s selfless effort to strengthen the Houston community to impact the masses that yield a desire for people of all ethnicities to want to take advantage of the training, support, and opportunities to give back to our Houston community.

Several fundraisers were held during the first 20 years of The Junior League’s history, but there hasn’t been a fundraiser more successful than the charity ball. The first ball, held in 1949, netted $17,700, and on its 50th anniversary, the ball netted $750,000, all of which was returned to the community.

This year’s black-tie event celebrated The Junior League’s diamond anniversary by honoring the strong and dedicated women of the league coming together, no matter the challenges, to help the Houston community. The three-night event raised over $820,000 for The Junior League’s community program and volunteer initiatives.

Congratulations to The Junior League of Houston for creating an extraordinary legacy that has evolved to embrace a diversity of likeminded individuals who want to join in the common goal of giving back to the Houston Community. Your great works have impacted people across Houston to create a positive change that strengthens thousands of Houstonians’ lives. Thank you for your service and dedication.

Founded in 1925 by 12 forward-thinking women, The Junior League of Houston has built an exemplary record of charitable achievement. The Junior League’s reputation has been forged by its steadfast focus on service to and financial support of the community through trained volunteers.

The Junior League provides trained volunteers and funding to 33 community projects. In addition, The Junior League’s community outreach efforts include community assistance grants, emergency and resource contingency grants, community collaborations, and outside board representatives. Further, The Junior League’s extensive training and education program cultivate a lifetime of civic service, preparing members to serve as agents of change in the Houston community well beyond their active membership years.