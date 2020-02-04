6 Aldine ISD magnet schools honored with national recognition

Share this article



HOUSTON – The Magnet Schools of America (MSA) National Merit Awards program has named six Aldine Independent School District magnet schools as either Schools of Excellence or Schools of Distinction.

Three schools have been named Schools of Excellence, and three have been designated Schools of Distinction by MSA.

To receive a national merit award, members of Magnet Schools of America must submit a detailed application that is scored by a panel of educators. These schools are judged and scored on their demonstrated ability to raise student academic achievement, promote racial and socioeconomic diversity, provide integrated curricula and instruction, and create a strong family and community partnerships that enhance the school’s magnet theme.

There are two categories of awards that have been established by MSA:

•The Magnet School of Excellence Awards are given to only a select group of magnet schools that have demonstrated the highest level of excellence in all facets of the merit award application.

•Magnet School of Distinction Awards are the second level of awards and are given to magnet schools that have met all the basic requirements outlined in the merit awards scoring rubric.

The following is a list of those magnet schools recognized this year.

Schools of Excellence

Kujawa Educational Center

Kujawa Early Childhood/PreK/K School — International Baccalaureate® Primary Years Program

Principal: Andrea Davis

Kujawa Elementary School (Grades 1-5) — International Baccalaureate® Primary Years Program

Principal: Kimberly Jenkins

Reece Academy for Montessori, Direct Instruction & Fine Arts (Grades PreK-K)

Principal: Sharla Rogers

Schools of Distinction

Carter Academy for Performing & Visual Arts (Grades 1-5)

Principal: Lee Wold

Drew Academy for Math, Science, Technology & Fine Arts (Grades 7-8)

Principal: Earnest Washington

Shotwell Academy (Grades 6-8)— International Baccalaureate® Middle Years Program

Principal: Denise Winchester

The principals will be recognized and receive a National Magnet School of Distinction Merit Award on behalf of the school during an awards ceremony held at Magnet Schools of America’s 38th National Conference hosted by Clark County School District in Clark County, Nevada, April 13-17, 2020.

Visit MSA National Merit Awards for more information.