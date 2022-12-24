I can’t believe that the year is almost over, and we are about to enter 2023. When I look back over the last year, so much has happened. The nation has experienced a lot whether good or bad, and our race has endured a lot as well. From Covid-19 to school shootings, and from losing so many people this past year, there is still a lot to learn from and still a lot to be grateful for. No matter what year you’ve had, it is always good to reflect over everything and think about how you can do better and grow, so that you can elevate yourself in the new year.

We have seen history being made with Kentaji Brown Jackson, who became the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court Justice, and the historical making of Claudine Gay, who is the first Black president of Harvard University. We said our goodbyes to NBA legend Bill Russell, who paved the way for many other professional basketball players like Michael Jordan and Lebron James. We’ve seen a lot of questionable things from Ye, who wore a White Lives Matter shirt, has been making offensive comments, and who mentioned his potential run for president in 2024. We have also witnessed the circus surrounding Trump, him announcing his reelection campaign while everything is still being investigated from the January 6 attack on the capitol. We are also grateful to have witnessed the safe return of Brittany Griner who spent several months locked away in a Russian prison.

We don’t know what 2023 may hold, but we should embrace the new year with hope. As a race, we have come along way, but we still have a long way to go. If only we would realize how powerful we are together, and do more of uplifting one another, supporting one another, and doing our part in preserving our history. My challenge for each of you is that as we walk into 2023, set a goal for yourself that not only elevates you but your community as well. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!