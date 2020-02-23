$2.3 million raised at AHA’s 2020 Houston Heart Ball

Share this article



HOUSTON – The American Heart Association’s 2020 Houston Heart Ball raised a whopping $2.3 million to fund its research and education programs that will ultimately save lives from heart disease and stroke. The event, which was emceed by ABC 13’s Melanie Lawson and chaired by longtime AHA supporters Beverly and Jim Postl, was held at the Hilton Americas Houston on Feb. 15.

Community members, medical professionals and corporate leaders gathered for an unforgettable evening celebrating the arts, culture and philanthropic spirit of Houston.

This year’s theme, “The Gift of Time,” highlighted how we all want more time to laugh, love and make a difference.

Guests began the evening perusing one-of-a-kind auction items and sipping on cocktails before making their way to the ballroom to delight in a gourmet dinner.

A video about heart survivor and heart transplant recipient, Meghan Stapleton, showcased the evening’s focus on Cardiovascular Disease and Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection (SCAD), a rare condition that occurs when a tear forms in an artery in the heart. Her story filled guests with hope and is a reminder of the reason to celebrate the lifesaving work of AHA.

The evening also included a surprise performance by students from the TUTS Humphreys School of Musical Theatre, a record-breaking live auction with luxury packages ranging from private jet escapes to a New York Fashion Week VIP experience, and entertainment from “Manhattan,” a live band who kept partygoers on the dance floor.

“It was an amazing experience,” said Houston Association of Black Journalists President Nakia Cooper. “I had a lifesaving heart surgical procedure after suffering a mild stroke two years ago, so I am appreciative of the amazing work AHA does and celebrate the work of my gifted surgeons, Dr. Sanjay Maniar and Dr. Richard Smalling.”