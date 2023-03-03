1881 HBCU Blue Legacy is a developing Non-Profit Organization of Dynamic Spelmanites who are giving back to the Houston community through Service, Mentorship, & Scholarship. Their goal is to raise scholarship money for Spelman College first and ALL HBCU scholars in Houston and surrounding areas. Founded in 2022, they are excited to collaborate with fellow HBCU Alumni to create networking, mentorship, and fellowship opportunities.

Our 1881 HBCU Blue Legacy Honorees are Pioneer Award – Mrs. Jackie Bostic, Acts of Service Awards – Councilwoman Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Acts of Mentorship Award – Ernest & Floretta Collins, Acts of Scholarship – Mrs. Avelina Holmes & NAACP ACT-SO & Youth Works, and Acts of Courage Citizen’s Award – Mrs. Nettie Murray. You don’t want to miss this amazing display of HBCU Talent!!!

The 1881 HBCU Blue Legacy sisters wanted to support Black Owned Restaurants while creating an atmosphere of HBCU Love. That is how the HBCU Happy Hour was born. Check out their next HBCU Happy Hour at The Savoy in Third Ward on Thursday, April 27, 2023, 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm. They are doing great things in Houston to support HBCUs to stay informed of their events and great work go to 1881HBCUbluelegacy.com