June 10, 2022 – For a second consecutive year, Academy Sports + Outdoors honors seven college-bound high school seniors from Yates High School with scholarships and a donation to the school totaling $50,000.
Academy has pledged to award Yates High School $250,000 by 2025 to encourage and celebrate actions that promote equality within the Houston Independent School District. Funding comes from the Academy Sports + Outdoors Scholarship Fund, established in 2020.
“A college degree is a life-changing accomplishment for our students, said Superintendent Millard House II. “This is an extremely generous five-year commitment from Academy Sports. It is seed money that will produce generations of positive change. A college degree leads to great jobs, and a better life for our students and their children. We are extremely thankful for the kindness of Academy Sports.”
The following students earned scholarships:
- Denecya Odom $20,000
- Kennedy Colen $10,000
- Elun Ferrel $2,000
- John Carswell $2,000
- Kiyanna Mensah $2,000
- Kynadi Demore $2,000
- Mario Alvarado $2,000
The Yates High School campus also received a $10,000 donation.
Students were selected after submitting essays on how their participation in extracurricular activities or work in the community helped with the advancement of equity, empowerment, and education.
