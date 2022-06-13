June 10, 2022 – For a second consecutive year, Academy Sports + Outdoors honors seven college-bound high school seniors from Yates High School with scholarships and a donation to the school totaling $50,000.

Academy has pledged to award Yates High School $250,000 by 2025 to encourage and celebrate actions that promote equality within the Houston Independent School District. Funding comes from the Academy Sports + Outdoors Scholarship Fund, established in 2020.

“A college degree is a life-changing accomplishment for our students, said Superintendent Millard House II. “This is an extremely generous five-year commitment from Academy Sports. It is seed money that will produce generations of positive change. A college degree leads to great jobs, and a better life for our students and their children. We are extremely thankful for the kindness of Academy Sports.”

The following students earned scholarships:

Denecya Odom $20,000

Kennedy Colen $10,000

Elun Ferrel $2,000

John Carswell $2,000

Kiyanna Mensah $2,000

Kynadi Demore $2,000

Mario Alvarado $2,000

The Yates High School campus also received a $10,000 donation.

Students were selected after submitting essays on how their participation in extracurricular activities or work in the community helped with the advancement of equity, empowerment, and education.