Xavier University (XULA) Houston Alumni Association had an awesome time at their Annual Crawfish Boil and Fish Fry Membership Drive. This fun event was the kickoff for their membership drive to add more dues paying members. Delicious food and jamming tunes make for a great party. For more information about their future events, you can follow them on Instagram at @xualumnihouston or visit https://www.memberplanet.com/events/xulahouston/jazzbrunch2023 .