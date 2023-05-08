The Wonder Woman Conference hosted by Dr. La Shawn Denise Witt, “The Global Strategist,” will take place at the Hyatt Regency Houston West (13210 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079) this weekend from May 10th-May 13th. The weekend-long conference is presented in association with sponsors Dr. La Shawn Denise Witt, My Sister’s Keeper, Divine Diva Events, and many others. Each day during the conference, Dr. La Shawn Denise Witt will be signing copies of her new book titled The DIVA Herself.

The name Wonder Woman is significant to Dr. Witt because of what it represents. “Wonder Woman simply is the brand name because it targets women who do a multitude of things. We’re talking about balancing a life as a mother, a wife, a caretaker…you’re working professionally, but most importantly, you’re an entrepreneur in the marketplace, and you are in the ministry.”

The conference will have a lot of great sessions that women will have the opportunity to attend, and Dr. Witt wants women to take what they need from the conference to reach the “next level.” “This conference is going to help women build holistically. We’re going to be dealing with success in the marketplace and developing women mentally and emotionally. A lot of times we don’t tap into our emotional health, and I want to come from a different aspect of women who want to be kingdom purpose wives…I want women to walk away with fresh ideas, find their purpose, and push their vision to make money.” She also wants women to come and find themselves because women often don’t escape from the normal to come in touch with what they really need. “I want women to walk away with these tools and equip themselves to be better in their next phase of life,” she said.

When it comes to ministry and the workplace, Dr. Witt made it known that we need to bridge these two elements together. “There is no reason I can’t be a woman of faith, a woman who speaks highly of God and cannot be successful in the marketplace…This is what God is expecting of us. He gives us talent, he gives us skills to be able to do these types of things, and if we don’t exercise that, we’re not going to be successful.”

While an entrepreneur, Dr. Witt has always maintained her faith. “I’m from a place where I know I cannot move without hearing from God. I cannot make any moves without consulting God, praying to God, and seeking God for an answer.” Dr. Witt expressed how it is difficult sometimes because you want to move in a certain direction, but she knows what its like to move before God told her to move. “Things didn’t turn out the way the way I needed,” she said.

As an entrepreneur, Dr. Witt has been faced with different challenges. One of those challenges has been support. Often time we look to people we know for support, but Dr. Witt stressed that sometimes that support doesn’t look like that because your “entrepreneurial success in not based on the people you know, it’s based on your reach.” Dr. Witt had to shift her mindset and search for the “ideal client” for the intended goal.

When discussing faith and how it has helped shape her life, Dr. Witt spoke about bad relationships she’s been through, multiple attempts at suicide, and so much more. “I’m grateful that God has allowed me to still persevere…I’m alive to tell my story and just minister to people and just speak about God’s goodness.” One of Dr. Witts, favorite scripture is, “If God is within her, she will not fail.” Everyday Dr. Witt wakes up with this scripture in mind and she keeps it at the forefront of everything she does. “I know I’m not going to fail if God has my back. If God is in this, whatever it is, it’s not going to fail.”

In closing, Dr. Witt expressed how much she loves this conference and how passionate she is about the work she does. “Wonder Woman Conference is my baby. It is my heart. If I were someone, I would want to go to this conference because I know that it’s different. I know that it’s something that I need. I want to be able to spread the goodness of God, build women holistically, and provide the with the things needed to be successful.”

To view conference schedule, sponsorship opportunities, more information and to register, please visit www.wonderwomanconference.com.