Ten Houston Independent School District schools will receive new bikes and helmets this holiday season in corporation with “Wish for Wheels,” a nonprofit organization based in Denver, Colorado that works with companies to provide new bikes to students in economically disadvantaged schools. Every second-grade student at each of the 10 schools will receive this early Christmas gift. For many students, this will be the first time they have owned a bike of their own.

HISD and Wish for Wheels have partnered with OXY, an energy company that produces energy and essential products to sustain and improve life on our planet for what will be their largest bike build ever conducted. OXY has been partnering with Wish for Wheels since 2015 as a part of the company’s support for healthy local communities and has donated more than 1,500 new bikes and helmets to students in Texas and Colorado.