Why Your New Year’s Resolutions Keep Failing (And How to Fix Them)

“Do more of what’s already working for you.”- Salil Jha. Every New Year, we all make big promises to ourselves. “I’m going on a fitness journey.”, “I’m going to save more money.” or “I’m going to church more.” By February these promises are forgotten. According to Columbia University, “Nearly half of Americans make New Year’s Resolutions, only about 25% of people actually stay committed to their resolutions after just 30 days, and even fewer, less than 10% accomplish their goals.”

The goals are too big. Sometimes, we are aiming too high. Instead of wanting to lose 50 pounds, maybe start with 5 or 10 and work your way up. Same with money, instead of wanting to save thousands of dollars maybe start with 50 or 100. Trying to force yourself to go to church every Sunday, will eventually burn you out so maybe start with one Sunday a month. Start small, small steps lead to big changes over time.

Actions speak louder than words, you need a specific plan without a clear plan it is harder to stay on track. For example, instead of just saying “I want to save money,” decide how much you’ll save each week and put it aside. It is also important not to be so hard on yourself one mistake should not mean you quit altogether; progress takes time and if you mess up try again tomorrow.

You cannot do it alone. When you do not have support, keeping a resolution can feel extremely hard. It is so much easier to quit when no one is cheering you on or holding you accountable. Ask for help when you need it, tell someone about your goal and ask them to check in with you. Sometimes, it is important to work on a goal together. Resolutions also fail, because you do not know your why and your resolution does not mean enough to you. Maybe you feel like you should eat healthier or save money, but it feels more like a task, and you’re not really excited about it.

This year do not focus on perfection. Focus on trying your best every day. Make small progress, set small clear goals that you can actually stick to. Celebrate the big and small wins and be sure to never give up even when you mess up. The key to success is patience and a plan, take everything one step at a time. In the words of Thomas Edison, “Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.”