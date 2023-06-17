What does Trump’s (37) federal indictments mean for the well-being of American democracy? Certainly, it is not that America’s political system is working, because if that were the case, Trump would have never received the GOP nomination in 2016. America’s political system is working for the lunatics among us, some Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, and some spiritually misguided Blacks and other minorities.

Even after experiencing four years of utter chaos of the Trump doctrine of “Make America Great (White) Again,” most Americans learned absolutely nothing. However, we do have an eternal paradigm stated by one of the world’s greatest scientific minds, Albert Einstein who said with great clarity, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” America, this is the classic definition of insanity. Therefore, the (73+) million voters who voted for Trump are a classic example of what Einstein was referencing regarding insanity. America let’s thoroughly examine The Trump Doctrine. Is Trumpism spiritually grounded in insanity? Or are the subscribers to the Trump doctrine and philosophy of governance in a multicultural democracy spiritually insane? These are the questions that every Godfearing American must ask? Because Donald J. Trump has proven to the world community that he is insane, and the only thing he loves is money, and he believes that money and power are synonymous.

Sadly, when Trump announced his Presidential campaign in June of (2015) descending his golden escalator in Trump Tower, Trump highlighted his prejudices and institutional racism against Blacks and other minorities, especially Mexicans referring to them as rapists, robbers, and drug traffickers. Unfortunately, Hispanics have an extremely bad understanding concerning how the GOP feels about them. Therefore, if a political candidate or political party tells you how they feel about you, you should believe them, and vote accordingly. Or else you should seek psychiatric counseling because you have self-hatred issues that are grounded in masochism.

Christian Right Evangelicals, stop substituting one sin for another sin. Sin is sin. Donald J. Trump is the biggest sinner that has ever occupied The White House. Now that Trump has been federally indicted for crimes against the American people, probably based upon his potential desire to monetize government secrets for personal enrichment and power, not love of country. Know this, if Trump loved Americans, he would have left the documents where they rightfully belong, not stored in a bathroom or sitting openly on an entertainment stage. Fox “FAKE” News has promoted the Trump Doctrine to the nth degree and told as many lies to their faithful viewers and subscribers as has Donald J. Trump. However, their lies finally got the best of them because they settled out of court for 787, 000, 000 million dollars. Fortunately, Fox “Fake” News is still on the lawsuit hook for lying against Smartmatic for (2.7) billion dollars.

Spiritually misguided Blacks and other minorities will soon find out that the Trump doctrine does not include them nor their children or their grandchildren. Thank God, that Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, some spiritually misguided Blacks, and other minorities will soon find out that the spiritual wheels of justice grind ever so slowly, but righteously so fine. America beholds the righteousness of God manifest itself through Jack Smith, Alvin Bragg, and Fani T. Willis, and then behold the manifestation of God and His salvation on behalf of all Godfearing Americans. “We must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ: that everyone may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad” (2 Corinthians 5: 10).

Is the GOP a morally bankrupt personality cult, not a serious democratic governing political party? If the answer is a resounding yes, we must partition the federal government to enact specialized (24/7) governmental psychiatric funding for (73+) million Trump voters/supporters because they need psychiatrist counseling for both their conscious and unconscious minds (24/7). Sadly, America, everyone that says Lord, Lord, doesn’t mean it. Trump said Lord, Lord, went in front of a church, and held the Bible upside-down, as an indicator that his life is upside down. Amen!