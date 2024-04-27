April 27th, 2024

WHY CAN’T JOHNNY READ?

WHY CAN’T JOHNNY READ

Johnny cannot read because his socio-economic family environment is dysfunctional. Additionally, Johnny can’t read because his school and neighborhood environments are socioeconomically dysfunctional. More importantly, we all know that Johnny’s school environment is dysfunctional, educationally as well as socially. Of course, this is not occurring by happenstance, it is by systematic design. Hence, if Johnny cannot read and comprehend, he cannot become a productive citizen in an advanced technological society. The Bible makes it plain: “Blessed is he that readeth, and they that hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things which are written therein: for the time is at hand.” (Revelation 1: 3). America, reading is intellectually, educationally, and socially developmental.

 

Thank God for the ability to spiritually comprehend and understand God’s eternal truth, and divine purpose, because: “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.” (Romans 10: 17). The learning process begins and must be spiritually reinforced in family structures, because the family is the first church, as well as the first school. The ninety-five percent educational rule states that if a child can learn to read by five, he or she has a ninety-five percent chance of completing high school as well as finishing college. Sadly, most Black, and Hispanic males cannot pass the military readiness exam. Recently, HISD reported that the gaps in college access have worsened over the past decade (2012-2022).

 

For example, the percentage of HISD’s Black and Hispanic and lowincome graduates who enter college after graduation or within one year after graduation has dramatically declined. Black Houstonians let’s become intentionally real, our children are our future, and they are at-risk, and we need to become godlier concerning their educational development. Hence, every child regardless of race/ethnicity and socio-economic status deserves a chance to become educationally successful and occupationally productive. More importantly, our children deserve to know how to read, because the world is becoming more and more technologically oriented.

 

Historically, Black culture affords far more socio-economic opportunities for females than for males to become educationally and occupationally successful, and we all know why. At the same time, in the 21st century marriage has become an equal status socio-economic game, and that has become a monumental problem for Black families. Sadly, only (20%) of Black children growup in a two-parent family structure, and consequently, there is no male figure in the family to train and discipline children in the way of the Lord: “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” (Proverbs 22: 6). Moreover, “Children’s children are the crown of old men; and the glory of children are their fathers.” (Proverbs 17: 6).

 

The spiritual question of questions is this: who and where are the marriageable eligibles for high status Black females? Black men do not become angry when Black women marry outside of Black culture, simply learn how to read, obtain an education, or acquire a skill to support a family. Hence, when we leave God out of the life-style equation, we have hell in our homes, churches, schools, and society in general. Lack of internal spiritual self-discipline and family disintegration are at the crux of the problem of why Johnny cannot read, because Johnny is not being taught either in the home or school to read.

 

What a shameful waste of human resources and talents. The long and the short of it all is when we leave God out of our everyday lives, we have hell on earth. Individuals must teach their children to obey God, “And these words, which I command thee this day, shall be in thine heart: and thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and shalt talk of them when thou sitteth in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down, and when thou riseth up. And thou shalt bind them for a sign upon thine hand, and they shall be as frontlets between thine eyes. And thou shalt write them upon the posts of thy house, and on thy gates.” (Deuteronomy 6: 7-9).

 

Johnny can read, but Johhny has not been disciplined, and trained in the way of the Lord to have life giving character qualities, and this is precisely why Johnny cannot read. If Johnny can read and comprehend this scriptural verse, Johnny can become disciplined to learn to read anything, and this is a spiritual fact: “Whereby godliness, through the knowledge of him that hath called us to glory and virtue: whereby are given unto us exceeding great and precious promises: that by these ye might be partakers of the divine nature, having escaped the corruption that is in the world through lust.” (2 Peter 1: 3-4). This is a spiritual reality. Now run and tell that and pass it on. Amen

