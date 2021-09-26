White Privilege Religion

Spread the love

















Bobby E. Mills, PhD

Christian Right Evangelicals know this: “Pure religion and undefiled before God and the Father is this, To visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction, and keep himself unspotted from the world.” Thus, when individuals give to the hopeless, they demonstrate spiritually and religiously what it really means to serve others. In order to keep ourselves unspotted from the world, we need to spiritually commit ourselves to the ethical moral system of Jesus Christ; not the world’s monetary system, which in turn, is based upon money, power and sex (pleasure): PMS. True Christian faith means absolutely nothing if individuals are contaminated with the external value system of PMS. Racism is not a religion and should never be. America, know this: God is keeping a record, and He is checking it twice, and in the end, He knows who has been faithful, naughty or nice, because great is thy faithfulness O’Lord unto US. Jesus was faithful to the will of God unto death. Something very, very sinfully sick is occurring in American society, and penicillin is not the cure.

White Privilege Vigilantism has taken root in American society. Too many individuals are attempting to become their own law enforcement agency, and at the same time his/her own worst enemy seeking to create an autocracy for White Privilege. Russia has an all-White autocratic governmental system, and Whites are fighting Whites. Question: what makes White Privilege oriented Americans think that an all-White autocratic system in America would not produce the same results; whereby Whites would be fighting each other for power, privilege, pleasure, and money? Russians are fighting each other and no permanent-tan minorities are involved! Moreover, the democratic tenets of the constitution are under attack and, tyranny is religiously celebrated and advocated; even by Christian Right Evangelicals. In fact, Christian Right Evangelicals have been referred to by many names: the moral majority, the Tea Party, and the party of family values. This question must be asked, because of the hypocrisy of Christian Right Evangelicals: what’s in a name? They have never lived-up to the spiritual-moral tenets of their so-called many names, because we know that: “A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches, and loving favour rather than silver and gold.” (Proverbs 22: 1).

Symbols motivate behavior and the sacred symbols of American democracy are under White Privilege Religious attack. Institutional Racism is a cultural religion. It has its mythology (white supremacy), its ideology the exploitation and dehumanization of non-whites, and its socio-economic institutional structures. America, exclusion invariably costs more than inclusion; especially when societal conflicts ensue. As a spiritual reminder, America has evolved into a multicultural-nation reflecting every ethnic culture on the face of the earth. Blacks were brought to America against their will as slave laborers in chains. Thus, Blacks did not have a choice. All other ethnic groups had choice! Hence, other than Native American Indians, Blacks are as native to the land more so than any other ethnicity, because Blacks are in America with a continent of origin, not a country of origin. Democracy is for spiritually enlightened individuals that can read and understand, because it is written: “Blesseth is he that readeth, and they that hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things which are written therein: for the time is at hand.” (Revelation 1: 3). Amen.