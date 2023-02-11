Some will say if being White Privilege oriented is wrong, then I do not want to be right. Therefore, autocracy is about making a lie your false truth, because the objective is to live by the power of guns, guns, and more guns. Guns provide the ability to maximize power, privilege, and pleasure, because of skin tone: something for nothing.

The classic example is the (1619) Project in the Southern States. Making a lie your false truth is a classic example of hypocrisy. Our Lord and Savior always admonished us to: “Let love be without hypocrisy. Abhor what is evil: cling to what is good” (Romans 12: 9). America let’s cease playing political games with one another for material advantage because, “If you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you shall be saved; for with the heart man believes, resulting in righteousness, and with the mouth he confesses, resulting in salvation” (Romans 9: 9-10).

Black history month should be an enlightenment and reflection time for every American, especially Black Americans, because Blacks are the God conscience of American society. Dr. Martin L. King, Jr and President Lyndon B. Johnson did not give Black Americans their Civil Rights or their Voting Rights, but they did free the conscience of White America, and thank Almighty God! White Autocracy separates individuals from God, and God’s forgiveness, because, “It is impossible for those who were once enlightened, and have tasted of the heavenly gift, and were made partakers of the Holy Ghost, and have tasted the good word of God, and the powers of the world to come, if they should fall away, to renew them again unto repentance, seeing they crucify to themselves the Son of God, and put him to and open shame” (Hebrews 6: 4-6).

America let’s not allow ourselves to become a voice of reason crying in the wilderness of ignorance: repent, repent, and repent! Rather, let’s become a voice of great joy declaring the cardinal spiritual moral truths of the Preamble and the U. S. Constitution: “That all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”

It’s a sad, socio-religious-political commentary on American society to record that (73+ million) individuals voted for White Privilege Autocracy in the 2020 Presidential election rather than embrace what is multi-cultural democracy. Hence, it is spiritually disheartening; especially for those of US who know better to not be willing to do better. “But now they desire a better country, that is, a heavenly: wherefore God is not ashamed to be called their God: for he hath prepared for them a city” (Hebrews 11: 16).

We should be ashamed of the governance situation in America. God has truly blessed America, but America refuses to give God the glory, honor, and power, because those who desire White Privilege desire the glory, honor, power and praise for themselves, and the devil. Fools make a mockery of sin, but “the wise shall inherit glory, but shame shall be the promotion of fools” (Proverbs 3: 35). Life is about personal responsibility, which is choices. Therefore, “Be not conformed to this world, but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that, good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God” (Romans 12: 2). Hallelujah and to God be the glory. Amen.