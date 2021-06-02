Where Is America’s God Conscience?

merica has perpetually and spiritually been engaged in an Ethnic Exclusion War, because there are too many White Americans who do not believe: “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”

The U. S. Constitution is a God Conscience oriented governing document. However, America has never been able to fully actualize the moral tenets of the document in our spiritual hearts, conscience and democratic-political governance practices. America has perpetually and spiritually been engaged in an Ethnic Exclusion War, because there are too many White Americans who do not believe: “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.” God told Jeremiah: “Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee…” This spiritual declaration is true of every human being on planet earth. We are children of God; even though, we do not act like it. However, all individuals have a God conscience; which in turn, must be nurtured by God-fearing parents in a truth oriented household. Institutional Churches must fortify a spiritual God-conscience grounded in Spirit and Truth. Institutions of educational development must always teach and example TRUTH in order that our children will always speak truth to power. Who, but our children are our future. Death is a constant reminder that individuals are godlike; but not God, because: “As it is appointed unto men to die, but after this the judgment.” Because: “God judgeth the righteous, and God is angry with the wicked every day.”

God-fearing Americans, know this: “The house of the wicked shall be overthrown: but the tabernacle of the upright shall flourish.” If there are any, whatsoever doubts just ask former President Trump)? All evil things will eventually come to light: This is why we must teach our children at all times to walk in the spiritual light of truth and justice for all, and therefore, every American can live by the Golden Rule: “Do unto Others as you would have them do to you.”

Christian Right Evangelicals are the primary culprits in creating confusion in God’s church, because they desire that the church perpetuate White Privilege. Know this: “And I say also unto thee, That thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church: and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.” The church is the bride of Jesus Christ, not the bride of White Privilege! We are making clowns and clones of Christianity rather than disciples of the conquering King: JESUS. The new norm is being set by pastoral leaders and is based upon desires of the flesh, and ungodly doctrines. Consequently, we live in the shadows of Christianity rather than the eternal light of God which was present in Jesus Christ. America, the magnitude of God’s love was expressed in JESUS. Therefore, we should experience the joy of harmonious relationships regardless of skin color or ethnicity, because: “Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!” (Psalm 133: 1). Selah.