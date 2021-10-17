What Is Racial Identity?

Spread the love

















Is racial identity simply about skin-tone? Individuals who profess Christianity ought to know that it has nothing to do with their skin-tone, but everything to do with their heart and mind-set. However, on Sunday mornings at the eleven o’clock worship hour is the most segregated hour in American society. The question is why is this reality? We worship the same GOD, and He created all nations out of one blood. There are some Black individuals in high places that think like White individuals? And, we all know who they are? If they think White obviously they must act White. The Bible makes it spiritually clear: “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he: Eat and drink, saith he to thee; but his heart is not with thee.” For example, we know that one size does not fit all individuals or all situations; especially in our educational institutions. Blacks have been thrown under the bus and kicked to the curb since 1619, and now the system expects Black children to be able to compete academically with White children. This is impossible and it has nothing whatsoever to do with skin-tone and racial identity, but everything to do with access to opportunities.

Racial identity does not exist in the consciousness of God (mind-set), and God is the creator of all things. Why then does racial identity exist within the consciousness of human beings; especially with Christian Right Evangelicals, GOP, and White Nationalists Groups? God created all nations out of one-blood, and human beings created cultural differences. Racial identity is not biology, but sociology. More importantly, “Wherefore we labour, that, whether present or absent, we may be accepted of him. For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ: that everyone may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad.”

The socio-economic-business of racial identity is a sinful pandemic that has caused untold human suffering: slavery, unfair/unjust murders and imprisonment by law enforcement constabularies, miss-education, and voter discrimination, employment discrimination, housing discrimination and health/well-being discrimination, and so on. What is racial identity? Race is not of God. Race is not even biology; but sociology, because it is of sinful flesh. Therefore: “For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death. For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh.” (Romans 8: 2-3). Christian Right Evangelicals there is no place for racial identity in a multi-cultural democratic society! Therefore, if the academic tenets of biology and sociology have not convinced you that racial identity is of the devil, hopefully God words of inspirational admonishment might prick your conscience: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7: 14). God forgive US, and heal the land. Amen.