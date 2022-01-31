Spread the love

The entirety of life is a faith-journey. This is why righteous individuals live by faith. Thus, the Bible declares that: “If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain, Remove hence to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you.” Because: “faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. For by it the elders obtained a good report.” Houston as well as most large cities in America are experiencing a decline in faith in our families and churches which has brought us this far. Houston; especially Black Houstonians, we are plagued by a lack of faith in our political leaders, and it is not getting better it is getting worse. Therefore, as we move forward in our life’s journey toward GOD, we seem to have spiritually forgotten: “Let all things be done decently and in order.” No doubt about it, this does not have to be said; just look around at our homes, neighborhoods, churches, schools, and most assuredly at our political leaders. This question must be asked time and time again: what is enough FAITH? Know this: “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.” In these spiritually turbulent times of trials and tribulations we do not have the faith of a mustard seed to: “Be sober, be vigilant, because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about seeking whom he may devour: whom resist stedfast in the faith.”

It is difficult to rear children with good examples in our families, because too many families are one-parent, and our churches are not providing the necessary spiritual leadership examples to the bridge the void. Moreover, public schools are not providing positive examples of leadership discipline and educational commitment to help our children become successful. It is a shameful disgrace that too many of our political leaders are victimized by PMS (power, money and sex) and are being criminally investigated: shame, shame, shame.

Without faith in God and an abiding respect for each other, we are headed for the eternal bonfire. When individuals seek political offices, they ask voters for the privilege of serving as a demonstration of confidence in their leadership ability to promote universal good. Time and time again voters have witnessed immoral conduct unbecoming of the offices they serve. Consequently, the leadership trust factor is violated in the Black community, individualistic particularism becomes the order of the day, and with every criminal indictment of political leaders the moral leadership structure of the community is eroded. We must return to what we know to be THE TRUTH: we walk by faith and not by sight. We need a monthlong faith journey for all Houstonians, because we know: “That God gave the word: great was the company of those that published it.” (Psalm 68:11). The Afro-American News is honored and takes pride in publishing this clarion call: Houston Get Right With God! Because: “Without faith it is impossible to please him: For he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.” (Hebrews 11: 6). Amen.