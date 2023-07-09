Is the Supreme Court becoming supreme again based upon truth, multi-cultural democracy, and righteousness as its cornerstones for all Americans? America, there are two things we all know: “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people” (Proverbs 14: 34). “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he” (Proverbs 23:7a). Spiritual question: did some members of the Supreme Court have a Godly spiritual epiphany concerning multi-cultural democracy? In recent years, many Americans were beginning to believe based upon perceived partisan rulings that the Supreme Court was not so supreme given some of its ungodly privilege-oriented interpretations of settled law. Of course, we know that spiritual epiphanies do happen! Paul’s Damascus Road spiritual experience of encountering Jesus and getting knocked off his donkey. Also, John the Revelator heard a loud voice on the Island of Patmos and received divine revelations that sounded like a trumpet.

Throughout America’s troubled socio-racial and economic history, God has always had a Ram in the bush. President Abraham Lincoln was a blessed Ram that helped America overcome its divided loyalties: freedom versus slavery. Another Ram in the bush was Dr. Martin L. King, Jr, who was an American pastoral activist who not only sought to free Blacks from the dehumanization of racism, but also freed White minds from themselves. Dr. King helped many Whites learn how to spiritually “dewhitize” themselves by creating a looking-glass-self experience, utilizing a non-violent approach. President Lyndon B. Johnson was a Ram in the bush that God brought forth at the right time, in the right place (The White House), and for the right cause: Civil Rights Act (1964) and The Voting Rights Act Of (1965).

Additionally, President Johnson initiated the War on Poverty initiative. The names of these bold individuals will live in eternal epiphany in American history. Let’s take a long hard socio-spiritual look at the current Supreme Court. The current Court has enacted some narrow legal opinions and Partisan political rulings that are strictly White Male Privilege Oriented rather than multi-cultural democracy oriented. Sadly, some GOP appointed members of the Court have embarrassed themselves, the image of the Court, and the American people by accepting lavish favors and gifts from wealthy individuals whose objectives are to circumvent the law. However, low and behold the power of the TRUTH was manifested concerning Voting Rights when the Chief Justice and two other GOP appointed Justices had a spiritual epiphany, and declared not on my watch will we allow Voting Rights, the cornerstone of democracy, to be diminished, gerrymandered, and infringed upon.

The right to VOTE is sacred because it is truly what makes an individual a first-class American citizen. Thank God that two of the Justices that former (ungodly) President Trump appointed are far godlier than Trump could ever become, because they are the Rams in God’s bush. America let’s pray that these Justices will continue to uphold the spiritual and moral tenets of the constitution and the human rights principles of the Preamble. America, we must always spiritually allow the will of God to be our guiding light, because: “Verily I say unto you, till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled. Whosoever therefore shall break one of these least commandments, and shall teach men so, he shall be called the least in the kingdom of heaven: but whosoever shall do and teach them, the same shall be called great in the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 5: 18-19). Amen!