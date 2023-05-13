Mankind’s desire is to play God. To not honor and serve God is a monumental problem. Therefore, individuals have always sought to define God in anthropological terms, rather than ontological being terms. God is a universal ontological being, Alpha and Omega, no beginning no end. Thus, “God is Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in Spirit and in truth” (John 4: 24).

It is Biblically recorded that God was deeply disappointed by the behavior of Aaron and Miriam because of their bias against an Ethiopian woman’s skin-color. Hence, it is spiritually recorded in the Book of Numbers how God dealt with Miriam and Aaron for criticizing their brother Moses for marrying an Ethiopian woman. “Moses was a meek man. However, God was so angered by the behavior of Miriam and Aaron that he told the three of them to come into the tabernacle of the congregation. And God came down in the pillar of a cloud, and stood at the door of the tabernacle, and called Aaron and Miriam, and they both came forth. And he said hear now my words: if there be a prophet among you, I the Lord will make myself know to him in a vision, and will speak unto him a dream….And the anger of the Lord was kindled against them; and he departed from the tabernacle; and, behold Miriam became leprous, white as snow; and Aaron looked upon Miriam, and, behold, she was leprous” (Number 12: 1-12). Racism is a sin that seeks to tempt the Spirit of God. Aaron repented and cried out to God seeking forgiveness, because he realized that he and his sister Miriam had acted very foolishly.

Just to set the record straight, it makes absolutely no difference concerning Jesus’s skin-color or skin-tone, because both God and Jesus must be worshipped in Spirit and Truth. However, the only physical description of Jesus recorded in the Bible appears in the book of Revelation. “His head and hairs were white like wool, as white as snow, and his eyes were as a flame of fire; and his feet like unto fine brass, as if they were burnt in a furnace; and his voice as the sound of many waters” (Revelation 1: 14-15). This description sounds mighty Bohemian!

Moreover, the Biblical lineage of Jesus in the Bible is described as coming from the house of King David. King Solomon was King David’s son, and Solomon describes himself in the first chapter of the Song of Solomon. “I am black, but comely, o ye, daughters of Jerusalem, as the tents of Kedar, as the curtains of Solomon. Look not upon me, because I am Black, because the sun has looked upon me” (Song Solomon 1: 5-6). These are the spiritual words of the wisest and richest man recorded in the Bible. Therefore, America let’s clearly understand that God created all human beings in his spiritual image, not anthropological image, and just a little lower than Angels. However, “Man that is born of a woman is of a few days, and full of trouble. He cometh forth like a flower and is cut down: he fleeth also as a shadow, and continueth not” (Job 14: 1-2).

However, the eternal question is: “If a man die, shall he live again? All the days of my appointed time will I wait, till my change come” (Job 14: 14). Moreover, according to historical record, the oldest human skeletal remains were found on the continent of Africa, Lucy. Lucy’s remains were scientifically determined to be over six thousand years old. No further commentary is necessary because we all know the color of the inhabitants of Africa. Hence, whatever biological evolutionary processes have occurred over time in no way negates the African biological origin of human life.

God gives the church spiritual eternal instructions for worship, because “There is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus, who gave himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time” (1 Timothy 2: 5-6). There are too many professing Christians who do not know how to get to God, but Jesus made it crystally clear. “I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. If ye had known me, ye should have known my Father also, and from henceforth ye know him, and have seen him” (John 14: 6-7). America, “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved” (Acts 4: 12).

Unfortunately, Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, and Fox “Fake” News are seeking to make skin-color God and transform Christianity into a White Privilege oriented ungodly religious cult. Racism drives individuals insane, because God hates sin, not skin color. Sadly, racism has morphed into a White privilege religion. Institutional Christianity has worked well for Whites because they have tried to make the Bible static, unhistorical, and unscientific in character, rather than about human interdependence and human community under the reality of God. For after all, there is no life that is not lived in human community, and no community not lived under the reality of God. The paradox of racism dichotomizes human existence into two categories: physical and spiritual. Racism forces individuals into living by the physical (external) socio-economic categorizations, rather than the spiritual (internal values).