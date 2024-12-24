What Christmas Brings

Christmas is not a department store experience. Christmas is a family experience. Jesus was born into a family system, not in isolation. Socio-religiously Christmas is a model for self-respect and self-liberation from sin. In the days of Jesus, Jerusalem was considered the spiritual center of the world. Thus, the Cross of Jesus is the pivotal point on which all human history turns. Therefore, the Cross orders life, and informs us concerning what is at the center of life, and what is on the periphery of life. Hence, the Cross demands that we do not confuse outward appearance with inward reality, because the Cross demands a decision, and oftentimes an opportunity only comes once, and we may not perceive its merits or value. This America is the real meaning of Christmas, and the opportunity has come, what shall we do with it? As Christians, we have been called by God, and we have a peculiar burden to bear and a difficult collective responsibility to share, especially in the era of MAGA Trumpism. No doubt about it, we need the life and teachings of Jesus Christ to show us the way back home, because we have the tendency to look down rather than look-up, because all our help comes from God, not ungodly men. Look higher, look higher America, God is watching us, because the higher we look more spiritual insight we gain concerning the real meaning of life. We need the life of Jesus Christ for two reasons: (1) we have become too cynical about life, and cynicism destroys faith as well as personalities. And, secondly, the life and teachings of Jesus is a model for self-liberation, taking the chains off our minds.

The eternal question for every individual has always been: what is the meaning of life? Thus, the problem of individual existence in society is essentially a religious question, and the life of Jesus is the formula that we must follow for self-liberation. First and foremost, every individual must learn to cope with death and resolve one’s own personal death, even Jesus had to cope with the issue of personal death. Hence, he asked the Disciples to allow him to be alone in prayer with God while they watch for the Roman soldiers. Secondly, every individual must learn to cope with loneliness. Thirdly all individuals must learn to cope with failure. The ultimate failure is when an individual ceases to live to goodness, and does not wrestle against evil, and he or she becomes evil. Sadly, in twenty-first century America, we have an awful lot of individuals who have cease to fight against evil instincts in themselves. MAGA-cult Followers are a classic example. Hence, the hardest fight is always with self. In fact, there is no other fight, because selfishness is the enemy. America, we must remember the life of Jesus not because of his crucifixion on a Cross, but because of his great Love, and what the life of Jesus reveals about God and man’s nature. Jesus Christ was willing to sacrifice himself for God and fellow human beings. Jerusalem avoided the High Calling, and shunned the mission of peace on earth, and good will toward all men. This Christ season let center the spiritual facts of Christmas in our families, not department stores based upon the commercialization of material things. Christmas should be centered in homes, not department stores. It was so on the First Christmas. Therefore, what kind of homes do we have this Christmas? Is your home a place where love works miracles? The first Christmas was a family experience based upon Faith, not a department store experience based upon materialism, because beyond all is the peace that Jesus brings to captive souls. Beyond all things in this world as it is or shall be is the peace that Jesus brings to captive souls. Thus, saith the Lord our God, this Christmas, I have set LOVE at the center of all things. The question is will you? Hence, the birth of Jesus is the most confronting fact of human history, because the birth of Jesus is a new evaluation of who God is, and we belong to. Therefore, blessed is he/she that knows how big Christmas is: for he who takes the gift of Christmas, must be willing to take the CROSS, and to drink of Jesus’s Bitter Cup. Amen!