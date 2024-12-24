What Christmas Brings

Christmas is not a department store experience. Christmas is a family experience. Jesus was born into a family system, not in isolation. Socio-religiously Christmas is a model for self-respect and self-liberation from sin. In the days of Jesus, Jerusalem was considered the spiritual center of the world. Thus, the Cross of Jesus is the pivotal point on which all human history turns. Therefore, the Cross orders life, and informs us concerning what is at the center of life, and what is on the periphery of life. Hence, the Cross demands that we do not confuse outward appearance with inward reality, because the Cross demands a decision, and oftentimes an opportunity only comes once, and we may not perceive its merits or value. This America is the real meaning of Christmas, and the opportunity has come, what shall we do with it? As Christians, we have been called by God, and we have a peculiar burden to bear and a difficult collective responsibility to share, especially in the era of MAGA Trumpism. No doubt about it, we need the life and teachings of Jesus Christ to show us the way back home, because we have the tendency to look down rather than look-up, because all our help comes from God, not ungodly men. Look higher, look higher America, God is watching us, because the higher we look more spiritual insight we gain concerning the real meaning of life. We need the life of Jesus Christ for two reasons: (1) we have become too cynical about life, and cynicism destroys faith as well as personalities. And, secondly, the life and teachings of Jesus is a model for self-liberation, taking the chains off our minds.
The eternal question for every individual has always been: what is the meaning of life? Thus, the problem of individual existence in society is essentially a religious question, and the life of Jesus is the formula that we must follow for self-liberation. First and foremost, every individual must learn to cope with death and resolve one’s own personal death, even Jesus had to cope with the issue of personal death. Hence, he asked the Disciples to allow him to be alone in prayer with God while they watch for the Roman soldiers. Secondly, every individual must learn to cope with loneliness. Thirdly all individuals must learn to cope with failure. The ultimate failure is when an individual ceases to live to goodness, and does not wrestle against evil, and he or she becomes evil. Sadly, in twenty-first century America, we have an awful lot of individuals who have cease to fight against evil instincts in themselves. MAGA-cult Followers are a classic example. Hence, the hardest fight is always with self. In fact, there is no other fight, because selfishness is the enemy. America, we must remember the life of Jesus not because of his crucifixion on a Cross, but because of his great Love, and what the life of Jesus reveals about God and man’s nature. Jesus Christ was willing to sacrifice himself for God and fellow human beings. Jerusalem avoided the High Calling, and shunned the mission of peace on earth, and good will toward all men. This Christ season let center the spiritual facts of Christmas in our families, not department stores based upon the commercialization of material things. Christmas should be centered in homes, not department stores. It was so on the First Christmas. Therefore, what kind of homes do we have this Christmas? Is your home a place where love works miracles? The first Christmas was a family experience based upon Faith, not a department store experience based upon materialism, because beyond all is the peace that Jesus brings to captive souls. Beyond all things in this world as it is or shall be is the peace that Jesus brings to captive souls. Thus, saith the Lord our God, this Christmas, I have set LOVE at the center of all things. The question is will you? Hence, the birth of Jesus is the most confronting fact of human history, because the birth of Jesus is a new evaluation of who God is, and we belong to. Therefore, blessed is he/she that knows how big Christmas is: for he who takes the gift of Christmas, must be willing to take the CROSS, and to drink of Jesus’s Bitter Cup. Amen!
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.