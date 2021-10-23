“We the People”: The solution to our problems

Spread the love

















By: Dr. John E. Warren

While a great deal of time and attention is being given to the many sins and acts of evil by Republicans and the Ultra Right who believe that their privileges are greater than our democracy, it is important to remember that “We the People” hold the keys to our own deliverance. There are more of us than them as evidenced by the last election which placed President Joe Biden in the White House instead of a second term for Trump. The Bible says “we have not because we ask not, and when we ask, we ask for the wrong things”.

Lawrence O’Donnell, an MSNBC Commentator, recently pointed out that “we” are responsible for Donald Trump being able to appoint three judges to the U.S. Supreme Court. As he indicated, it started when we, the democrats, didn’t bother to vote in past presidential elections that allowed the Regans, the Bushes and the Trumps to be in position to stack the Court with conservative right wingers.

You will remember that when Trump was running against Clinton, the Christian Right and Ultra Conservative Right were not concerned with his sexual sins, only having him in position to appoint judges to the Highest Court in the land because it would influence policy for decades to come.

Now the ball is back in the court of “We the people”, if we choose to take it. We the people out number the conservative Ultra White element that would end democracy. We the people, whether Democrat or Independent, have sufficient numbers to out vote any conservative wave and laws of voter suppression are now being put on the books. It was this kind of voter turnout that elected two Democratic U.S. Senators from the State of Georgia, in spite of the Trump effort to undermine the voter turnout of the state.

When we look at the characters that are holding the U.S. Senate hostage and refusing to live up to their oath to “Protect and Defend the Constitution of the United States”, then we have an obligation to organize and vote them out of office.

When we see the U.S. Supreme Court set on rolling back Civil Rights gains, Roe vs. Wade, gun control and a host of other issues that will be before this Court this term, we have the right to petition the Congress to pass legislation to overturn the Supreme Court decisions, which is the check and balances guaranteed by the Constitution. We have options that represent an alternative to the suppression and undermining of democracy by the Ultra Right. We must find candidates to run against those who are opposed to democracy and refuse to work with the very people they are elected to represent.

We the people can make the difference. We just have to focus and decide that the other side will not prevail on our watch.