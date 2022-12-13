This initiative is aimed at increasing access to COVID-19 treatment, with a focus on reaching those in socially vulnerable or medically underserved areas at a time when COVID-19 cases are beginning to rise again across the United States. According to Walgreens COVID-19 Index data, overall positivity rates reached 36 percent this week. This steady rise in cases reinforces the critical need for access to life-saving treatments.

DEERFIELD, Ill., December 8, 2022 – Today, in partnership with DoorDash and Uber, Walgreens announced free delivery of Paxlovid, a COVID-19 oral antiviral therapy, directly to the doorsteps of those who need it.

With more than 8,000 Walgreens locations offering same day delivery services, available to anyone who lives within 15 miles of participating Walgreens locations, the majority of Americans have access to this program, about 92% of the population.

This initiative is aimed at increasing access to COVID-19 treatment, with a focus on reaching those in socially vulnerable or medically underserved areas at a time when COVID-19 cases are beginning to rise again across the United States. According to Walgreens COVID-19 Index data, overall positivity rates reached 36 percent this week. This steady rise in cases reinforces the critical need for access to life-saving treatments.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated health disparities and emphasized the need to address long-standing barriers, including access to treatments,” said Anita Patel, PharmD, vice president, pharmacy services development, Walgreens. “Our pharmacy teams will continue to play a trusted and essential role in helping to keep people protected from COVID-19, including getting people vaccinated, tested and treated as safely, equitably and effectively as possible.”

Eligible patients must have a Paxlovid prescription from a healthcare provider. After the pharmacy has filled the prescription and before it gets picked up, individuals can go online to select Same Day Delivery by visiting Walgreens.com/PrescriptionDelivery, the Walgreens app or by calling their store.

This initiative is the latest offering in an ongoing collaboration between Walgreens, DoorDash and Uber to increase accessibility of life-saving treatments to medically underserved and underrepresented areas, following the companies’ response to the White House COVID-19 call to action to ensure a safe and healthy winter.

To use Same Day Rx Delivery, you must be opted into Prescription Status Alerts. It will appear as an option if order is before that store’s cutoff time for the day. Certain health plans do not cover, or participate in, Same Day Rx Delivery. Check with your health plan for further details. Excludes California.

Same Day Prescription Delivery is available on eligible prescriptions only. Most prescription orders are available to be delivered to the patient’s home same day. Orders must be received by 4 p.m. to be eligible for Same Day Rx Delivery. Please note that while most prescriptions are expected to be delivered same day, some deliveries may not be eligible for delivery due to prescription type, delivery address, holidays, weather, or other delivery constraints.

Age-restricted items are not eligible for delivery. Other exclusions may apply. For details, visit our Help Center.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and U.S. Healthcare segments of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. WBA’s purpose is to create more joyful lives through better health. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving nearly 10 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services, including those that drive equitable access to care for the nation’s medically underserved populations. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in communities nationwide.



About DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 36 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

