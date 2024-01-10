Uplift Harris Guaranteed Income Pilot Program Application Launch

As many of you know Guaranteed Income has been in the works at Harris County for quite some time now. I am reaching out because Uplift Harris will be launching next week on Monday January 8, 2024. Residents living in the targeted zip codes that meet the eligibility criteria will have an opportunity to apply for the program. Attached is an English and Spanish version of the program flyer.
As part of the county’s broader strategy to address economic inequality, reduce poverty, and foster economic opportunity, the county is piloting Uplift Harris. This is a guaranteed income program to help families and individuals living in poverty to meet basic needs. The Uplift Harris County Guaranteed Income Pilot will provide no-strings-attached $500 monthly cash payments to 1,928 Harris County residents for 18 months. The goal of the program is to improve participants’ financial and health outcomes, as well as understanding the impacts of direct cash assistance on both individuals and their communities.
The application for the Uplift Harris Guaranteed Income Pilot will be open on Jan. 8, 2024, at 9 a.m. and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2024.
The application will only be online and can be submitted online by computer, tablet, or smartphone. There is no paper application.
If you need assistance filling out the application, there will be designated Community Hubs that may assist you. Those hubs will be listed on the Uplift Harris website once the application launches.
All eligible applicants must be:
18 years or older
Household income at or below 200% of the federal poverty line
There are two ways you may be qualified to apply.
Be a community member living in the top 10 high-poverty ZIP codes in Harris County (77050, 77093, 77051, 77060, 77028, 77033, 77026, 77081, 77547,77091).
Active members in the ACCESS (Accessing Coordinated Care and Empowering Self Sufficiency) Harris County program will be provided with a separate Uplift Pilot application. ACCESS members can contact their case manager with questions about accessing and submitting the application.
Once applicants submit their application, there will be a randomized lottery to select the applicants to participate in the pilot.
NOTE: All Uplift Harris calls should be directed to the Uplift Harris phone number: 832-927-6060
Zip Codes and corresponding neighborhoods:
Forest Acres
77050
Eastex/ Jensen
77093
Sunnyside
77051
Northgate
77060
Settegast
77028
South Park
77033
Greater Fifth Ward
77026
Gulfton
77081
Galena Park
77547
Acres Homes
77091
I ask that you elevate and share this exciting news with your networks over the coming days!
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.