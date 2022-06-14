HOUSTON-In observance of Juneteenth, United will host 100 students from Houston Independent School District and Aldine Independent School District at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) for a day of aviation activities. By spotlighting the holiday, United hopes to mold the next generation of diverse aviators.

Students – who have never stepped foot in an airport let alone take flight – will fly across the Houston-Galveston area overlooking key markers where the last enslaved individuals were granted their freedom on June 19, 1865. During the flight, students will hear a narration on the significance of the holiday and its importance in relation to Black history and Texas history. The flight will be followed by a day-long career fair, including an all-access visit with pilots, maintenance technicians and airport operators.

You are invited to join United for an airside gate event with remarks from United executives and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with a special pre-recorded message from Ms. Opal Lee, the “grandmother of Juneteenth.”

The flight and career day have been developed in partnership with BEACON, United’s Black Business Resource Group, and ConCreates, a creative agency powered by current and formerly incarcerated individuals.