Obituary: Sadie Ruth Moore Session

Sadie Ruth Moore Session departed this life on Sunday, September 15. She was born on May 12, 1936 in Houston, she graduated from Jack Yates High School (Class of 1954) and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education from Texas Southern University (Class of 1961). Sadie moved to California in 1961 while her husband was stationed in the U.S. Army. She retired after working for over twenty-years in numerous administrative support roles in the Folsom/Cordova School District. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jesse Session, Jr., son Jesse, III, daughter Cheryl, daughter-in-law Gina, granddaughter Sara, grandson Jesse, IV (Jay) and numerous relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Friday, September 27 from 4 to 7 pm, Morgan Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held on Saturday, September 28 at 11 am, St. Andrews AME Church, 2131 8th St., Sacramento, CA. In her honor, the public is encouraged to contribute to your local branch of the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.