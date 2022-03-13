The devil must deceive individuals before he can destroy them. All problems cannot be solved with guns, bombs, and militarism. All international problems can be solved through spiritual understanding and diplomatic channels and round-table discussions; whereby there are no heads, because God is the Spiritual Head: “As it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.” Because: “God judgeth the righteous, and God is angry with the wicked every day.” Take heed, world community: “The house of the wicked shall be overthrown: but the tabernacle of the upright shall flourish.” Someone please fly with haste and inform Putin and his Oligarchs that if you live by guns and bombs, you die by guns and bombs. Heed these words of Jesus to his beloved disciple Peter: “Put up again thy sword into his place: for all they that take the sword shall perish with the sword.” For we all know, and if you do not know, you definitely ought to know, because there is no excuse for not knowing: “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today, and forever.” Every peace-loving individual ought to shout this from the highest mountain tops around the world, because: “There is no wisdom nor understanding nor counsel against the Lord.”

America, on January 6th, 2021, we were spiritually and physically undressed before the world because of our ungodly hypocrisy. To be a good leader an individual must know how to spiritually follow in the footsteps of Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior. Thus, effective leaders are wise in the spiritual precepts of GOD. Will somebody please tell these spiritual precepts to Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, and White Nationalists and reiterate to them that the constitution is inclusive; not exclusive that is only for White Privilege: something for nothing simply because of skin-color.

Ukraine from 1918-1920 experienced a brief period of independence. At one point, portions of Ukraine were ruled by Poland, Romania, the Czechoslovakian Republic, in-between World Wars I and II, and thereafter Ukraine became a part of The Soviet Socialist Republic. Thus, we know that Putin’s war in Ukraine will profoundly alter Geopolitics and world stability. Threats of nuclear war are clear indicators of what was wrong with Putin’s unwise choice invasion of Ukraine. Nuclear weapons are simply for deterrence; not for military use, unless a leader is suicidal (MAD-MAN). Unfortunately, Putin is both. Thus, too many leaders and influential individuals believe that everything must be solved utilizing guns, bombs, violence and death. On the other hand, Ukrainians are telling the world-community that no physical weapons of war formed against them will make them submit to White Privilege Autocracy, and we know that we are engaged in spiritual warfare. No doubt about it, there is a war going on between Putin’s ears, because Putin is a peacebreaker, not a peacemaker. The Afghanistan War lasted over twenty years at a cost of thousands of American lives, billions upon billions of taxpayer dollars, not to mention the trauma of a never-ending War. When America decided to get out of Afghanistan the President left quick and, in a hurry, leaving with millions and millions of American Taxpayer dollars. Moreover, America left the Afghanistan people with the necessary military know-how and equipment to defeat any rag-tag army, and they ran to the enemy (Taliban) hugging him, turning over their guns and military equipment leaving their wives and children to the mercy of their sworn immoral enemy. And, when thirteen American soldiers were brutally killed by a suicide bomber Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, and some confused Americans both Democrats and Republicans desired to blame President Biden for the lack of commitment and courage of the Afghanistan people who were not willing to fight for themselves. American, external nation building is a losing spiritual moral proposition. Ukraine is the complete opposite, because Ukrainians are willing to suffer and die for the right to live in a free democratic society.

Unfortunately, even amid ungodly-untold suffering the world-community is witnessing a 1619-mindset against Africans: shame, shame, shame. We know that there are Christians in Ukraine because of the way many are handling the level of untold suffering heap upon their nation; therefore: “It is impossible for those who were once enlightened and have tasted the good word of the heavenly gift, and were made partakers of the Holy Ghost, and have tasted the good word of God, and the powers of the world to come,” If the truth be told, on the other hand, Russians and the Putin Autocracy Regime of Oligarchs with their over exaggerated opinion of themselves: “Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful: but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish hearts were darkened. Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools.” Human existence is about fearing and honoring God, because individuals can only kill the body, not the soul. Thus: “The fear of the Lord is instruction of wisdom; and before honour is humility.” (Proverbs 15: 33). Amen.