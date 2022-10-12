HOUSTON – University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) President Loren J. Blanchard recently

presented UHD’s accomplishments over the last year and his vision for the future to UHD

stakeholders, including University of Houston System Chancellor Renu Khator, during his second

Annual State of the University Address. The seventh president of UHD, Blanchard took the helm of

UHD in March of 2021, and through a rigorous strategic planning process, he has set the

University on a new course called “A New Paradigm.”

Since opening its doors at One Main Street in 1974, UHD has grown in size, scope, and service,

now offering 46 bachelor’s and 11 master’s degree programs and 17 fully online programs within

its four colleges: Marilyn Davies College of Business, College of Humanities & Social Sciences,

College of Public Service, and College of Sciences & Technology. From the beginning, UHD

offered educational opportunities and access to students from a variety of backgrounds, including

students who are the first in their families to attend college, students who work full- or part-time,

students with additional family obligations, and students who transfer from community colleges and

other higher education institutions.

Now UHD is recognized as a Hispanic-Serving Institution, a Minority-Serving Institution, and a

Military-Friendly School. While the student population is largely Hispanic at 53% and African-

American at 20%, more than 64 countries are represented.

A New Path Forward

Upon arriving at UHD, Blanchard initiated a Listening Tour of 21 focus group sessions with

feedback from more than 1,200 attendees. In turn, that feedback informed an Institutional

Compass, ushering in an era of transformation and growth for the nearly 50-year-old institution.

“Our Institutional Compass serves as our directional guide,” stated Blanchard during the State of

the University Address. “It encompasses our hopes and ambitions to strengthen justice, empower

student success and equity, and advance institutional excellence and infrastructure. These are the

values that have informed our Strategic Plan, a plan that sets forth a wide-ranging set of priorities

to move us ahead in the coming years.

“Today we are defining what it means to be a student-centered university as well as an anchor

institution that is serving its community, generating real-world learning, and helping students and

families move up the socioeconomic ladder by earning degrees in reasonable time and with as little

debt as possible,” continued Blanchard.

2022-27 Strategic Plan: A New Paradigm

The Strategic Planning Committee emerged from months of stakeholder surveys, forums, debate

and research, with new mission and vision statements for the University and a solid 2022-2027

Strategic Plan entitled A New Paradigm. The seven strategic goals are

 Optimize lifelong Student Success;

 Cultivate More Strategic Partnerships;

 Create a Dynamic Academic Environment;

 Engage Faculty and Staff;

 Design Sustainable Operations;

 Elevate UHD’s Visibility and Recognition;

 Promote Impactful Knowledge Creation.

The president has rallied every division and College within the University to transform each goal

into an action plan with specific deliverables and progress reports. “These are bold and ambitious

goals, but so were the goals of those who gathered on One Main Street nearly 50 years ago and

saw a vision for a different kind of university,” stated Blanchard. “Writing the future of this university

will require every ounce of our talents and abilities – but if I have learned anything over the last

year and half it is this: Gators have Texas-sized talents and abilities.”

Enhancing Student Success is the University’s number one priority and based on his findings

within his first 12 months at UHD, the president has set into motion essential structural changes

such as reimagining the student affairs division into the new Student Success and Student Life

Division. This division now incorporates student activities and student health services along with

career services and the Academic Support Center.

Another key organizational change at UHD is a case management approach to academic advising.

Now every advisor will be charged with supporting a group of students for the full duration of their

programs. Advisement will also be embedded in the student’s particular area of study with career-

enhancing opportunities such as internships and service-learning front and center.

In addition, “we have presented to the State Legislature key areas for investments that increase

student success and reduce equity gaps such as expanding mental health services for our

students, strengthening our academic advising, and investing in programs such as financial

literacy, faculty mentorships, and peer-to-peer services that are hyper focused on supporting the

most underserved of our student population,” said Blanchard. “It is these very resources that our

students tell us, over and over again, that they would like access to sooner to make more informed

decisions about their future.”

2021-2022 Successes

The president also touched upon achievements over the last year, including the launch of the

President’s Lecture Series; a highly successful Alumni Business Conference; an enrollment Tele-

Recruiting event resulting in contacting 1,000 students; and a partnership with Amazon providing

qualifying employees access to a UHD degree for free.

Other accolades include the public policy organization Third Way ranking UHD among the nation’s

top 50 institutions in providing a pathway to economic mobility for low- and moderate-income

graduates. According to U.S. News 2022-2023 Best Colleges Rankings, UHD is #78 in the Top

Regional Universities (West), #40 in the Top Public Universities in the West, and #27 as a Top

Performer on Social Mobility for Regional Universities (West). Furthermore, UHD has the most

affordable tuition among four-year universities in Houston, and its graduates have the lowest

student loan debt in the state.

For more information about UHD, visit uhd.edu.