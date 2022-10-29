God has a side. The devil has a side. Every human being has a spiritual choice in choosing sides. Therefore, the eternal spiritual question is “who’s on the Lord’s side?” In short, who is on the side of truth and justice, and who is on the side of lies and injustice? No doubt about it, MAGA Republicans tend not to be on God’s side. For after all, God’s mercy on America is spiritually clear, because: “Even so then at this present time also there is a remnant according to the election of grace” (Romans 11: 5).

White Entitlement Power is a dangerous proposition in a multi-cultural democratic society, because it stifles competition of ideas concerning inclusion. Consequently, GOP Groupthinkers have created unbelievable hypocrisy. Hypocrisy creates leadership conditions of the blind leading the blind. Therefore, Jesus told his disciples to leave the Pharisees alone, because they were blind to God’s truth: “Let them alone: they be blind leaders of the blind. And if the blind lead the blind, both shall fall in the ditch” (Matthew 15: 14). America it is dangerous to accept favors from the devil or the devil’s imps, because: “Good understanding giveth favor: but the way of transgressors is hard. Every prudent man dealeth with knowledge: but a fool layeth open his folly” (Proverbs 13: 15-16).

Individuals cannot kill the truth, burn the truth by burning books, nor destroy the truth by telling lies. Truth is eternal in the heavens, and in the spiritual hearts and minds of human beings. Most of all, you cannot make right wrong, and wrong right, because of the existence of an eternal spiritual truth. Therefore: “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap” (Galatians 6: 7). Politics is about practical wisdom designed to assist individuals in achieving a good spiritual understanding. Politics is not warfare.

However, Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, and some spiritually misguided Blacks and other minorities have torn this spiritual definition of politics asunder. The truth of the matter in multi-cultural American society is that too many Whites desire Power, Privilege and Pleasure at the expense of other Americans. God has truly blessed America, and we have enough for everyone to live a decent quality of life. However, because of ungodly greed we have a never-ending state of confusion among Whites over the surplus. God has given US a spiritual road (The Holy Bible) on how to achieve unity, peace, and harmony in our desire to live in a democratic society, and from Biblical tenets we penned the Preamble and the U.S. Constitution. Unfortunately, America has never lived-up to either document, but we should. There is no other way. “We are our brothers’ keeper, and that is an eternal spiritual truth”. Hence, if we cannot honestly talk about it, we cannot be about it.

God has asked every human being to become a living sacrifice of His presence and TRUTH: “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect will of God” (Romans 12: 1-2). The cornerstone of democracy is the VOTE. Therefore, the Godly must VOTE to show the ungodly that they shall not prevail. Amen.