Two Black Women Make History in the U.S. Senate

“There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.”- Michelle Obama. On January 3rd, 2025, two Black women, Lisa Blunt Rochester and Angela Alsobrooks were sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris to serve in the United States Senate. This is the first time that two Black women have held Senate seats at the same time, a major milestone for Black women and politics.
The U.S. Senate is one of two parts of Congress, (the other is the House of Representatives) which makes laws for the country. Senators are responsible for representing and helping their state. There are 100 senators in total, two for reach state. They serve in their positions for 6 years.
Lisa Blunt Rochester represents the state of Delaware, she made history before in 2016 when she became the first Black woman and person elected to represent Delaware in the U.S. House of Representatives. She served in this position for 2 years. Angela Alsobrooks represents the state of Maryland. Before joining the Senate, she was the County Executive of Prince George’s County, Maryland. Both women are replacing White males. Blunt Rochester and Alsobrooks both based their campaigns of off lived experiences that are usually tailored specifically towards Black women, being single moms and having to find childcare while still being persistent in chasing their dreams.
Blunt Rochester got her start in politics in by interning for former Representative Tom Carper, the man she has succeeded in the Senate. Alsobrooks also got her start by interning for the Congressional Black Caucus, she then became the state’s attorney and later the county executive.
Blunt Rochester and Alsobrooks will be the 4th and 5th women to have served in the U.S. Senate. Carol Mosely Braun represented the state of Illinois, and she made history when she became the first Black woman elected to Senate, she served from 1993-1996. 20 years later, Vice President Kamala Harris became the 2nd woman to serve in the Senate representing the state of California. In 2023, Laphonza Butler was appointed to take Vice President Harris’ seat. Although Vice President Harris’ assumed her role as VP in 2021 her Senate seat remained vacant for 2 years.
Blunt Rochester and Alsobrooks had very different experiences running for Senate, it was predicted early that Blunt Rochester had a good chance at winning. Alsobrooks, however, defeated a millionaire and then entered a tight race against a previous Maryland Governor. By election day Alsobrooks was ahead of her competitor by double digits.
Black women are continuing to make history, as Michelle Obama said there is no limit to what can be accomplished. The achievements of these women are big steps for equality in politics, their success is inspiring to many people and shows that change is possible when a difference is being made.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.