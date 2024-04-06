TSU SPORTS HALL OF FAME

By: TSU Media
The Texas Southern University Sports Hall of Fame, which was reinstated this year, has announced its first induction class since 1996 with the selection of 24 former student-athletes, coaches and contributors. The star-studded class features a mix of current professional, collegiate and statewide hall of famers in addition to trailblazers in the sports of baseball, bowling, so ball, women’s basketball, volleyball and administration. e Texas Southern University Sports Hall of Fame is an organization founded to promote a program of recognition for great athletes, coaches and supporters of the University Athletic Program. The organization works cooperatively with, and provides leadership for the administration of the University in a realization of basic beliefs and for improving the programs of intercollegiate athletics. The hope of the University is that the honorees will serve to keep alive the memories of the men and women who have brought fame and recognition to the University, City, State and Nation.
The 2024 class will be inducted during Homecoming week in October of 2024. e list of inductees includes: Dave Bethany, Men’s & Women’s Track & Field Former head track & field coach at TSU for 27 years…won 46 SWAC Championships and 18-time SWAC Coach of the Year honors…claimed four men’s NAIA Championships and three NAIA titles…developed 20 Olympic athletes and 50 international competitors…founding President of the USATF Gulf Association. Donovan Campbell Former baseball standout drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 1988 as a junior…three-year starter who finished with 36 career home runs, 197 hits and 141 RBI.
Sonja Dixon, Volleyball, Women’s Basketball, Women’s Track & Field ree-sport athlete in women’s track & eld, volleyball and basketball…earned multiple All-SWAC and MVP honors in volleyball…earned All-SWAC honors in basketball. Clyde E. Duncan, Sr., Men’s Track & Field Current TSU men’s track & field coach…Duncan and the Flying Tigers held three world records under legendary track and eld coach Stan Wright…earned the title of the “World fastest Human” during his freshman year and a NAIA 60-yard dash champion…SWAC Hall of Famer. Willie Ellison, Football Eight-year NFL veteran at running back…SWAC Hall of Famer…1,000- yard single season rusher at TSU… held all-time TSU single-game rushing record.
Dr. Dwalah Fisher, Volleyball Current TSU Assistant AD and Senior Women’s Administrator…led TSU to three SWAC Volleyball titles and fourAll-SWAC Tournament team honors… served as a head coach of the team from 1994-2010 while also coaching women’s basketball at the same time…SWAC Hall of Famer.