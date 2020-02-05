TSU President Dr. Austin Lane fired by Board of Regents

Share this article



HOUSTON – A decision has been made. Despite overwhelming support from the community and alumni, the Texas Southern University Board of Regents announced Tuesday that President Austin Lane has been fired.

Lane was placed on administrative leave with pay on Jan. 10, but after a special session held Tuesday, which carried on for more than five hours, a 6-1 vote determined his fate. He would no longer serve at the helm at one of the nation’s largest Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

Chief Financial Officer Kenneth Huewitt will continue to serve as interim president.

News of the controversy between Lane, his assistant Wendell Williams (also terminated) and the BOR had the community in shock, especially since there was not much information released to the public. While the BOR remained vague for Lane’s paid leave decision, African-American News&Issues obtained documents that gave more of an indication on what the allegations were. We published those findings on Jan. 19.

Now, the BOR is giving more answers, outlining in a statement allegations which include Lane failing to inform the BOR about alleged fraud involving the law school, concealing unauthorized expenses, improper awarding of scholarships, and other offenses that could potentially harm the reputation of the university.

Lane has 30 days to appeal the decision.

The Board of Regents released the following statement:

“The Texas Southern University Board of Regents voted today to propose the termination of Dr. Austin A. Lane. This action is based on an audit committee’s finding that Dr. Lane violated his contract, including the termination for cause provision. His actions relate in part to failure to report to the board information relating to improper payments for admissions to the Thurgood Marshall School of Law and for the improper awarding of scholarships to students, which led in part to the initiation of a comprehensive investigation. The improprieties in the law school involved a former official who is no longer employed in the law school.

“The 6-1 vote took place during a special meeting of the Board. The Board previously announced that CFO Kenneth Huewitt will serve as the acting president.

“Dr. Lane was provided with a “Notice of Termination for Cause” letter after the vote Tuesday evening. The major areas outlined in the notice letter were: (1) “failure to advise and fully report” to the board his knowledge of any actions that could cause harm to the University; and (2) engaging in actions that have a “material adverse effect” on the University’s reputation and brand.

“An investigation conducted by the University’s internal auditor, third-party investigators and board counsel concluded that Dr. Lane failed to appropriately act on or inform the Board about allegations of fraud committed by the former law school official, including evidence of a student payment for admission to the school. These and other actions had the effect of concealing such fraud. The investigation also found attempts to conceal excessive entertainment expenses through a process inconsistent with Dr. Lane’s contract that would have prevented Board scrutiny of such expenses. It also found that Dr. Lane and his assistant attempted to direct another former law school official to misrepresent a report to a national law school accreditation review board. The Board took additional steps to confirm its findings utilizing three separate law firms to assist with the process.

“The Board continues to cooperate with authorities on these matters as an external federal investigation continues. The Board’s ability to comment further is limited to the findings outlined in the “Notice of Termination for Cause” letter so that the Board does not compromise the ongoing investigation.

“Dr. Lane has 30 days to dispute any facts in this letter and provide additional evidence to support such a dispute.

“Today’s Board action is based on the belief that TSU’s academic integrity and the continued trust of students, faculty, alumni and the public are of utmost importance. In accordance with its oversight responsibilities, the Board will continue to ensure that all activities at the University are conducted in an ethical manner in alignment with TSU’s mission, vision and values.”