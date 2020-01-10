TSU President Austin Lane placed on paid administrative leave

Spread the love









HOUSTON – Texas Southern University President Austin Lane has been placed on administrative leave with pay, effective immediately, African American News and Issues has learned.

The decision was handed down in a meeting held by the TSU Board of Regents on Friday.

“The audit committee recommends, without prejudice, that President Austin Lane, at a minimum, be placed on immediate administrative leave as an additional audit committee and external investigation continues,” a board representative read aloud.

Chief Financial Officer Kenneth Huewitt will serve as interim president.

A statement on the university’s website read, in part, “The Board is committed to ensuring all activities at the University are conducted in an ethical and transparent manner in accordance with the University’s mission, vision and values. The University will have no further comment at this time.”

Watch video of session. Fast forward to 18:09 to hear the decision.