March 30th, 2024

TRINITY EAST UMC VALUES BLACK HISTORY

By: Janette Cosley

Senior Pastor Rev. Marilyn White of Trinity East UMC says everyday is Black History. She knows a lot of people don’t want to talk about the painful past, however she says we must reflect on what God has done by delivering Black people from slavery. A recent celebration included songs of worship by Trinity East UMC’s youth and young adult choir, also the All Star Diamonds Praise Dancers performed. Refreshments were provided by life-time member, Roy Moore who says he feels strongly that elders must pass on their stories of challenges and triumphs to the next generation.

 

Those in attendance agree with Pastor White that every day is Black History.  The following are their comments: Brenda Stewart who coordinates Trinity’s Gathering Place program for people with mild to moderate cognitive issues says all year long we can learn about the contributions of African Americans. She questions why only one month is observed and why that month is the shortest of the year. Collins White, an usher at Trinity says he is grateful to learn about African Americans who gave us great inventions. Je Evans who joined in the celebration says he likes to remember his own family’s history at this time of the year. He honors their sacrifices to keep the family together.

 

Gazella Fletcher says she grew up in the 1950s and did not realize she was living in “segregation” because her family provided a good home for her and always made her feel valued. As a child, she remembers going to the basement of department stores to shop and eat, but she didn’t realize that was because of “segregation.”” Paul Jackson believes he developed an appreciation for all history over the years thanks to the focus on Black History Month. Godfrey McCoy, a long-time member of Trinity, reflects on the happy Juneteenth celebrations that occurred long before there was a national observance of Black History Month.

 

Jerome Foreman who recently moved to Houston from Panama City, Florida says he is learning more about his father’s side of the family now that he lives here. He’s developed a better understanding of why Black History is important. Special guest, James “Smokie” Phillips of Constable Precinct 7 is grateful every day to those whose shoulders he stands on. He says one of those people who opened the doors of opportunity for him was the late Harris County Constable A.B. Chambers.

 

Nelda Lewis says she doesn’t want to forget the hardships African American families went through to provide a strong foundation for future generations. She believes it’s important to retell the history to young people. A highlight of Trinity’s Black History Month program was the performance by  e Bulldog Express Drumline. It showcased the importance of drums in African American culture. Drum beats were o en coded messages that enslaved people communicated to each other. Drums were used to preserve artistic culture and they were an integral part of spiritual practices. Drums also signaled resistance and that caused fear among slaveholders. Today’s marching bands are a link to the past and the importance of drums to the African American community.

