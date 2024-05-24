Transcending The Colo-line Immoral Mindset

Question: can we live by the spiritual and moral tenets of the Preamble and the Constitution itself? Democracy requires a God conscience, and every American should demand Godly fairness, equity, and social-economic justice, because God does not pervert justice. Therefore: “Let justice run down as waters, and righteousness as a mighty stream.” (Amos 5: 24). Houston, Godly individuals understand that: “Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful.” But his delight is in the law of the Lord; and in his law doth he meditate day and night. And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither, and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper. The ungodly are not so: but are like the chaff which the wind driveth away. Therefore the ungodly shall not stand in the judgment, nor sinners in the congregation of the righteous.” (Psalm 1: 1-5). Houston, it is spiritually important to remember the past, but not live in the past, making the same ole mistakes, because the past was not perfect. Therefore, Houston, let’s not live in the past, making the same ole mistakes, because we live in the now, making preparation for our children, and our children’s children’s future is the spiritual issue. Many Houstonian thought that we were about to experience the dawn of a new beginning, an inclusive mindset. Houstonians were ready to embrace a new beginning with the Mayoral election of John Whitmire. Now, we must ask the spiritual question that Marvin Gaye asked: “what’s going on?” It appears as the mayor’s open-door policy is only for a select few elite businessmen, not for all businessmen regardless of race, creed or color. Black businessmen will not allow themselves to be pigeon-holed spiritually and professionally to stand in line to see the mayor, when we all know that the primary role of the mayor is to meet with all constituents and hear their concerns. The Spook that sat by the door concept is obsolete. Four years might seem like a long time, but as the ole saying goes, it shall come up again, and it will be voting time!
Even though, America is a multi-cultural democratic society it has always been plagued with a color-line problem, because of historic institutionalized slave-oriented-economic racism: Whites desiring something for nothing. The spiritual-moral question is: can Houston as a multi-cultural city transcend racial and ethnic socio-economic discrimination? The city of Houston is among the most racially and ethnically diverse populated cities in American society, (77%) minority and (23%) White. Yet, at the same time, Houston is one of the most racially socio-economically segregated cities in American society, because of greed and the color-line problem, and Blacks will not continue to tolerate this socio-economic condition. The Houston Partnership is an integral part of the socio-economic disparity problem. The spiritual moral question is can we change the socio-economic racial dynamics to become more inclusive, fair, and economically just? The answer is yes, we can, because the only impediment is “moral will”. Color-coordinated politics and economics have no place in a multi-cultural democratic city or society. Hence, it’s not about Democrat or Republican, White, or Black nor Jew or Gentile. It’s about social justice and economic justice for all. Houston, let’s cease being foolish concerning life, because life is too short to be stupid. More importantly, “Fools make a mock at sin: but among the righteous there is favour.” (Proverbs 14: 9). This editorial is of the utmost socio-spiritual importance pertaining to socio-economic quality-of-life issues for all Houstonians, especially Black Houstonians. Read it. Pass it on! Amen!
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.