Transcending The Colo-line Immoral Mindset

Question: can we live by the spiritual and moral tenets of the Preamble and the Constitution itself? Democracy requires a God conscience, and every American should demand Godly fairness, equity, and social-economic justice, because God does not pervert justice. Therefore: “Let justice run down as waters, and righteousness as a mighty stream.” (Amos 5: 24). Houston, Godly individuals understand that: “Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful.” But his delight is in the law of the Lord; and in his law doth he meditate day and night. And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither, and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper. The ungodly are not so: but are like the chaff which the wind driveth away. Therefore the ungodly shall not stand in the judgment, nor sinners in the congregation of the righteous.” (Psalm 1: 1-5). Houston, it is spiritually important to remember the past, but not live in the past, making the same ole mistakes, because the past was not perfect. Therefore, Houston, let’s not live in the past, making the same ole mistakes, because we live in the now, making preparation for our children, and our children’s children’s future is the spiritual issue. Many Houstonian thought that we were about to experience the dawn of a new beginning, an inclusive mindset. Houstonians were ready to embrace a new beginning with the Mayoral election of John Whitmire. Now, we must ask the spiritual question that Marvin Gaye asked: “what’s going on?” It appears as the mayor’s open-door policy is only for a select few elite businessmen, not for all businessmen regardless of race, creed or color. Black businessmen will not allow themselves to be pigeon-holed spiritually and professionally to stand in line to see the mayor, when we all know that the primary role of the mayor is to meet with all constituents and hear their concerns. The Spook that sat by the door concept is obsolete. Four years might seem like a long time, but as the ole saying goes, it shall come up again, and it will be voting time!

Even though, America is a multi-cultural democratic society it has always been plagued with a color-line problem, because of historic institutionalized slave-oriented-economic racism: Whites desiring something for nothing. The spiritual-moral question is: can Houston as a multi-cultural city transcend racial and ethnic socio-economic discrimination? The city of Houston is among the most racially and ethnically diverse populated cities in American society, (77%) minority and (23%) White. Yet, at the same time, Houston is one of the most racially socio-economically segregated cities in American society, because of greed and the color-line problem, and Blacks will not continue to tolerate this socio-economic condition. The Houston Partnership is an integral part of the socio-economic disparity problem. The spiritual moral question is can we change the socio-economic racial dynamics to become more inclusive, fair, and economically just? The answer is yes, we can, because the only impediment is “moral will”. Color-coordinated politics and economics have no place in a multi-cultural democratic city or society. Hence, it’s not about Democrat or Republican, White, or Black nor Jew or Gentile. It’s about social justice and economic justice for all. Houston, let’s cease being foolish concerning life, because life is too short to be stupid. More importantly, “Fools make a mock at sin: but among the righteous there is favour.” (Proverbs 14: 9). This editorial is of the utmost socio-spiritual importance pertaining to socio-economic quality-of-life issues for all Houstonians, especially Black Houstonians. Read it. Pass it on! Amen!