TRAILBLAZER IN TEXAS POLITICS

Senfronia Thompson is a name that resonates with the echoes of history and the relentless pursuit of justice and equality. Growing up in Houston, ompson’s journey from a college student at Texas Southern University to a revered state representative is a testament to her enduring commitment to civil rights and social justice. Her experiences during the turbulent times of segregation and the civil rights movement have profoundly shaped her career and life. Early Life and Education ompson’s formative years were marked by the harsh realities of segregation. As a college student at Texas Southern University, she was thrust into the forefront of the civil rights movement. e pivotal moment that ignited her lifelong activism was her participation in a sit-in at a segregated drugstore. She recalls, “During those days, everything was segregated.
I had the opportunity to participate in the sit-in strikes, where we would occupy places that served food, knowing they wouldn’t serve us. We just sat there, occupying the seats so they couldn’t serve anyone else.” One particular incident stands out vividly in her memory. Thompson and other students faced a life-threatening situation when a white man brandishing a double-barrel shotgun threatened to kill them. Despite the imminent danger, they remained seated, paralyzed by fear yet resolute in their mission. This harrowing experience solidified ompson’s commitment to the cause, as she hoped her actions would pave the way for future generations to live in an integrated society.
Legislative Career ompson’s journey from the sit-ins of Houston to the halls of the Texas Legislature is a story of perseverance and dedication. Elected in 1972, she has been serving for over 50 years, becoming one of the longest-serving women in the history of the Texas Legislature. Her legislative achievements are numerous and impactful, reflecting her deep commitment to social justice, women’s rights, and education. Rep. Thompson received the Patient Care Champion Care Award in 2011 from the Harris County Medical Society, the Legislator of the Year Award from the Texas Family Law Foundation, a Friend of County Government Award from the Texas Association of Counties and was named one of the most outstanding legislators by Capitol Inside’s first All-Decade Team for 2000s and one of the Top 10 Best Legislators by Capitol Inside and Texas Tribune, two popular online political subscriptions.
Champion for Civil Rights and Education One of Thompson’s notable legislative battles was her relentless fight against discrimination in higher education. She recalls the disparity in resources between predominantly white institutions and historically black colleges like Prairie View A&M University, where she earned her master’s degree. ompson’s advocacy led to significant funding and resources for Prairie View, ensuring that future generations of students would have access to quality education and facilities. Advocacy for Women’s Rights throughout her career, Thompson has been a staunch advocate for women’s rights. In her first legislative session, she played a crucial role in passing legislation that allowed women to obtain credit cards and property in their own names, a significant step towards gender equality. Her work extended to healthcare, where she championed the inclusion of 3D mammograms in insurance coverage, ensuring early detection of breast cancer.
Mental Health and Juvenile Justice Thompson’s legislative efforts also encompass mental health and juvenile justice. She has worked to secure significant funding to provide mental health services for seniors and young people in her district. Recognizing the importance of these services, she fights tirelessly to ensure they are available to those in need, demonstrating her commitment to the well-being of her constituents. Reflections on Progress and Regression Thompson’s perspective on the current state of civil rights and social justice is one of cautious optimism tempered by concern. While acknowledging the progress made since the days of segregation, she is deeply troubled by recent regressions, particularly the decisions of the United States Supreme Court that threaten to undo decades of progress.
“When I look at the Supreme Court, it’s heartbreaking. e struggles we fought for, the marches, the protests, all seem to be under threat,” she laments. Thompson’s reflections highlight the ongoing challenges faced by marginalized communities. She draws parallels between past and present struggles, emphasizing that the fight for equality is far from over.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.