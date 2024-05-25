TRAILBLAZER IN TEXAS POLITICS

By: Sharon C. Jenkins

Senfronia Thompson is a name that resonates with the echoes of history and the relentless pursuit of justice and equality. Growing up in Houston, ompson’s journey from a college student at Texas Southern University to a revered state representative is a testament to her enduring commitment to civil rights and social justice. Her experiences during the turbulent times of segregation and the civil rights movement have profoundly shaped her career and life. Early Life and Education ompson’s formative years were marked by the harsh realities of segregation. As a college student at Texas Southern University, she was thrust into the forefront of the civil rights movement. e pivotal moment that ignited her lifelong activism was her participation in a sit-in at a segregated drugstore. She recalls, “During those days, everything was segregated.

I had the opportunity to participate in the sit-in strikes, where we would occupy places that served food, knowing they wouldn’t serve us. We just sat there, occupying the seats so they couldn’t serve anyone else.” One particular incident stands out vividly in her memory. Thompson and other students faced a life-threatening situation when a white man brandishing a double-barrel shotgun threatened to kill them. Despite the imminent danger, they remained seated, paralyzed by fear yet resolute in their mission. This harrowing experience solidified ompson’s commitment to the cause, as she hoped her actions would pave the way for future generations to live in an integrated society.

Legislative Career ompson’s journey from the sit-ins of Houston to the halls of the Texas Legislature is a story of perseverance and dedication. Elected in 1972, she has been serving for over 50 years, becoming one of the longest-serving women in the history of the Texas Legislature. Her legislative achievements are numerous and impactful, reflecting her deep commitment to social justice, women’s rights, and education. Rep. Thompson received the Patient Care Champion Care Award in 2011 from the Harris County Medical Society, the Legislator of the Year Award from the Texas Family Law Foundation, a Friend of County Government Award from the Texas Association of Counties and was named one of the most outstanding legislators by Capitol Inside’s first All-Decade Team for 2000s and one of the Top 10 Best Legislators by Capitol Inside and Texas Tribune, two popular online political subscriptions.

Champion for Civil Rights and Education One of Thompson’s notable legislative battles was her relentless fight against discrimination in higher education. She recalls the disparity in resources between predominantly white institutions and historically black colleges like Prairie View A&M University, where she earned her master’s degree. ompson’s advocacy led to significant funding and resources for Prairie View, ensuring that future generations of students would have access to quality education and facilities. Advocacy for Women’s Rights throughout her career, Thompson has been a staunch advocate for women’s rights. In her first legislative session, she played a crucial role in passing legislation that allowed women to obtain credit cards and property in their own names, a significant step towards gender equality. Her work extended to healthcare, where she championed the inclusion of 3D mammograms in insurance coverage, ensuring early detection of breast cancer.

Mental Health and Juvenile Justice Thompson’s legislative efforts also encompass mental health and juvenile justice. She has worked to secure significant funding to provide mental health services for seniors and young people in her district. Recognizing the importance of these services, she fights tirelessly to ensure they are available to those in need, demonstrating her commitment to the well-being of her constituents. Reflections on Progress and Regression Thompson’s perspective on the current state of civil rights and social justice is one of cautious optimism tempered by concern. While acknowledging the progress made since the days of segregation, she is deeply troubled by recent regressions, particularly the decisions of the United States Supreme Court that threaten to undo decades of progress.

“When I look at the Supreme Court, it’s heartbreaking. e struggles we fought for, the marches, the protests, all seem to be under threat,” she laments. Thompson’s reflections highlight the ongoing challenges faced by marginalized communities. She draws parallels between past and present struggles, emphasizing that the fight for equality is far from over.