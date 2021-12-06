Too many unnecessary laws

America, it is impossible to legislate personal morality, because the law is no more just than those who are responsible for the administration of the law (s). Only the Holy Spirit (TRUTH) can free us from sin: lying, stealing, and killing. Sin is sin, and there are no little or big sins. As an American citizen you are privileged and entitled to experience all of the privileges/blessings of citizenship. Even though there have always been some individuals who have never embraced the spiritual/moral tenets of The Preamble and the U. S. constitution (Cain’s Children). The Holy Spirit frees US from sin and eternal condemnation, and: “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit. For the law of the Spirit in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death. For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending His own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh, that the righteousness of the law might be fulfilled in us, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.” (Romans 8: 1-4). Free-will is a spiritual principle of GOD, and no man or legal system can destroy a principle of God. This is why Roe V. Wade was an unnecessary law, and no male should seek to morally regulate a woman’s body. There are no laws regulating the pleasure principle of the bodies of males.

The Jewish people had (613) Hebraic manmade laws and they could not abide by their own laws created for themselves. Moses had a spiritual encounter with God on Mount Sinai, and God reduced the (613) manmade laws to the Ten (spiritual) Commandments; even though sin waxed exceedingly. Jesus reduced the Ten to Two, and they cannot live by the TWO GREAT COMMANDMENTS. God always gives the word (TRUTH), and this is why we have had tremendous calamities such as: Noah and the Ark, Sodom and Gomorrah, the battle of Jericho, and the January 6th, 2021 riot: an attempt to over throw American democracy. Throughout all of our trials, and tribulations had it not been for God on our side with his grace, and mercy where would we be? It certainly was not manmade laws that brought us safely through our sinful trials and tribulations. It was the divine grace and mercy of Almighty God; not manmade laws.

Since we now know that it is not about manmade laws; but God’s will, what are we going to do now? Nations Rise: Nations Fall; but God’s Will, shall be done on earth as it is in heaven. America, here’s precisely what we should do, because: “If we walk in the light, we have fellowship with one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin.” (1 John 1: 7). God is the Divine Law, and Jesus is the Divine Sacrifice; therefore: “Who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye are healed. For ye were as sheep going astray; but are now returned unto the shepherd and Bishop of yours souls.” (1 Peter 2: 24-25). God is God. Man is man: stop trying to play God. Amen.