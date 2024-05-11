Houston, we have a problem and that problem is too many lights, cameras, and no action. Press conference a er press conference, march a er march, election after election, townhall after townhall, Imma do speech after Imma do speech, and dead body a er dead body the problem of” CRIME” remains the same. Whether you stay in SouthPark, Sunnyside, Third Ward, Fifth Ward, or in communities like River Oaks crime is up. But the only differences are the demographics, prioritization, resources, and how crimes are actually investigated. It’s a historical fact that crime is expected to happen in certain areas and not others, but the fact of the matter is crime doesn’t have a particular address or color. Public safety has never been prioritized the same in the” HOOD”
Crime should be prioritized the same everywhere and not just in the so-called affluent areas of town. 911 calls should be treated like an emergency call vs being asked nine hundred and eleven questions even before the called is even dispatched out. Since there’s an increase in violent crimes and bodies dropping all over the city, all calls have to be considered priority and a possible emergency at the same time. In order for any of us to start to correct the problem we have to be very transparent when addressing and admitting that we do have a problem. We can start by saying that the crime is up and has been up for some time now.
The response time and police presence have to get better in a more proactive manner. Every o cer should have a route like a mailman, which would lead to proactive community policing vs reactionary policing. All law enforcement should be working together to increase manpower and resources in doing so it only increases the chances of cases actually getting investigated and solved, no matter how big or small. Investigating crimes thoroughly will make the stats more accurate and increase transparency. Our law enforcement has to present the right charges in order for the DA to accept the proper charges to properly prosecute, so the judge and the jury can give the proper sentence, but everyone has to do their part.
The “Catch and Release” and” Hug A Thug” Programs have only made the problem worse when it comes to violent crime. It’s going to take much more than lights and cameras. It’s going to take plenty of action, pro-action that is. Much more than prayer without works, vigils, stop the violent walks and marches, press conferences, and Imma do speeches. We have to raise our kids, keep our schools open, promote trades the same way we do college, increase police presence and response time, and most importantly stop allowing ELECTED employees to use our tragedies as a very unproductive self-promoting platform with zero accountability after the cameras are gone.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.