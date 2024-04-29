Tomekia Reed Departs Jackson State for Charlotte 49ers After Historic Run

Tomekia Reed, the celebrated head coach of the Jackson State women’s basketball team, is leaving her position to join the Charlotte 49ers. The official announcement, posted on social media by the UNC Charlotte women’s basketball program, marks the end of a transformative era for Reed and Jackson State. Her tenure with the Tigers has been nothing short of remarkable, with multiple championships and high accolades marking her journey.
In her six seasons at Jackson State, Reed achieved considerable success, earning four Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Coach of the Year awards and three Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Coach of the Year honors. Under her leadership, the Tigers reached the NCAA tournament in 2021, 2022, and 2024, achieving a feat that put Jackson State on the national radar. Her departure to UNC Charlotte, which competes in the American Athletic Conference (AAC), represents a significant step in her coaching career.
During her tenure, Reed’s coaching style and commitment to her players were instrumental in propelling Jackson State to the forefront of women’s collegiate basketball. She fostered a culture of excellence, discipline, and resilience, leading the Tigers to five SWAC regular-season titles and three SWAC tournament titles. Her ability to bring out the best in her players earned her widespread recognition and respect within the basketball community.
This past season, Reed guided the Tigers to the NCAA tournament, where they faced the formidable UConn Huskies, ranked third nationally. Although Jackson State fell short in that game, the team’s journey to the tournament demonstrated the remarkable progress Reed had made with the program. Her players competed with tenacity and skill, reflecting the strong foundation she had built.
Reed’s move to the Charlotte 49ers represents a new challenge and an opportunity for her to continue her impressive coaching career at a higher level. The UNC Charlotte program is eager to benefit from Reed’s expertise and leadership, anticipating that her winning mindset will lead to significant success in the American Conference.
For Jackson State, Reed’s departure raises questions about the future of the women’s basketball program. While her successor has yet to be named, the Tigers are left with a legacy of achievement that will undoubtedly influence their search for a new head coach. Whoever takes the reins at Jackson State will have big shoes to fill, given Reed’s accomplishments and the high standards she set during her tenure.
The Jackson State community, along with fans and supporters, will remember Reed’s time with the Tigers as a period of remarkable growth and success. As she embarks on her new journey with the Charlotte 49ers, there is a shared sentiment of gratitude for her contributions to Jackson State and a sense of anticipation for what she will achieve in her new role. Reed’s legacy as a transformative coach and leader is assured, and her journey with the 49ers is eagerly awaited.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.