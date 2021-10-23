Time to VOTE!

Spread the love

















Your money and your vote are the two most powerful tools you have control over. With early voting underway – ending on October 29 – we want to encourage you to continue to make your voices heard.

Election Day is officially on November 2, and there is a lot at stake.

Harris County residents will have district-specific ballot options, including a proposition to turn the Woodlands into a city, and a general election for the mayor of Baytown.

City of Baytown, Mayor – General Election

Candidates: Brandon Capetillo, David “Isick” Isaac and John Bryant

Missouri City, District A Councilmember – General Election

Candidates: Reginald Pearson, Bruce Zaborowski and Monica Riley

THERE ARE ALSO IMPORTANT SCHOOL BOARD ELECTIONS YOU SHOULD BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR.

Texans will also be voting on eight constitutional amendments. Here is a breakdown, as noted on the Texas Tribune.

Proposition 1: rodeo raffles

Proposition 1 would allow charitable raffles at rodeo events. Unauthorized raffles can be considered illegal gambling under Texas law.

Proposition 2: tax financing for county infrastructure

This amendment would authorize counties to issue bonds or notes to raise funds for transportation infrastructure in underdeveloped areas. Already, cities and towns have the authority to fund projects with this financing method. Counties would repay these bonds by pledging increased property tax revenues, but these funds cannot be used for construction, maintenance or acquisition of toll roads.

Proposition 3: restrictions on religious services

If approved, Proposition 3 would ban the state from prohibiting or limiting religious services, including those in churches and other places of worship. But critics of the proposal worry the change could prevent the government from acting to protect people in future emergencies, such as evacuations and public health emergencies.

Proposition 4: state judge eligibility

Proposition 4 would require candidates to have 10 years of experience practicing law in Texas to be eligible for election to the Texas Supreme Court, the Court of Criminal Appeals or a Texas court of appeals. Currently, the law requires 10 years of experience but allows for out-of-state experience.

Proposition 5: judicial misconduct process

Proposition 5 would allow the State Commission on Judicial Conduct to have oversight of candidates running for judicial seats by accepting complaints or reports, conducting investigations and reprimanding them.

Proposition 6: essential caregiver designation

This amendment would allow residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities to designate one essential caregiver who cannot be denied in-person visitation rights. If the proposition passes, the Legislature would create further guidelines for these caregivers.

Proposition 7: property tax exemptions for bereaved families

Proposition 7 would put a limit on school district property taxes incurred by the surviving spouse of a person with disabilities older than 65 who has died. The surviving spouse must be at least 55 years old at the partner’s time of death and still live in the home.

Proposition 8: property tax exemptions for military families

Proposition 8 would expand eligibility for residential homestead tax exemptions to include spouses of military members killed or fatally injured in the line of duty. Currently, the exemption is extended to spouses of military members killed in action. The new eligibility would include people killed in accidental vehicle crashes or non-hostile events. This exemption would apply to fewer than 10 people per year, according to analysis of the amendment.