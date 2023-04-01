It is sad that guns are now the leading cause of death for children since 2020. School shootings are becoming a part of our everyday life now. The latest Nashville shooting where six people died, including three children, is just one more shooting to add to the already long list of shootings we have witnessed. It seems as if there is no regard for human life anymore. More and more kids are dying, and no one is doing anything about it.

I don’t feel safe anywhere, and I definitely don’t feel like my kids are safe at school. Every time I drop them off, I pray that they will return home safely. It is a constant worry that never leaves you. Have we learned nothing from the Uvalde shooting? Or from the other many school shootings that have occurred in our nation? Our nation is so focused on other things that to me are not as important as school safety and protecting our kids.

We need to find a way to put more money into our schools to increase the safety of our schools. Whether this is hiring more police offices, installing high tech systems and cameras, and even placing metal detectors in all schools, including elementary schools. We must do more. We need to do more. We must protect our children so they can have a future.

There are many questions that we should be asking such as why is Congress still in gridlock over gun control measures? Republicans control the House and they have rejected Biden’s call for an assault weapons ban. The Democrats are in uproar over the lack of interest that the Republicans have regarding gun control measures, and like always, everything is political.

This is about what’s right and the innocent lives that we must protect. This is about declaring needed change that is well overdue. For the life of me, I am trying to understand what the world has come to and why school shootings are now a part of our daily lives. In an interview, President Biden said, “I can’t do anything except plead with the Congress to act reasonably.” The president should not have to plead to anyone about protecting our kids and innocent lives that are continuously being taken by nonsense.