What’s going on in American society is the question of questions? And to prove that they do not care, Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, FOX “FAKE” News, White Nationalists, some spiritually misguided Blacks and some minorities will say and do anything to glorify the devil. America, to be forewarned is to be foretold, because “God judgeth the righteous, and God is angry with the wicked every day” (Psalm 7: 11).

They don’t care because they just keep telling lies, confusing themselves, and others who have not come to the reality of God, and do not fear God. Don’t wait too late, because you just might not make it to the Pearly Gates because “The man that wandereth out of the way of understanding shall remain in the congregation of the dead” (Proverbs 21: 16). They don’t care!

Trump and Trumpers believe that they can lie, intimidate, and threaten a multicultural democracy into embracing White Privilege Autocracy because they just do not care, but we all know that it is not so, because “We must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad” (2 Corinthians 5: 10).

They do not care, but they should care if not for themselves for future generations. This profound question was asked in a song by Singer and Song Writer Marvin Gaye in 1971: “What’s Going On”. We have too many Americans who do not care about truth, civility, moral order, and decency, and we all know that it is spiritually written all things must be done decently and in order. Sadly, they have become power, privilege, vulgar pleasure seekers. Therefore, they do not want to know what’s really going on, because they are too busy seeking to maximize the pleasure principle: PMS (power, money, and sex).

Christian Right Evangelicals and The GOP have become so twisted spiritually and politically that they elected a Speaker of the House of Representative who had to bargain away his soul to become Speaker, but they just don’t care. Caring is not a part of their game: shame, shame, shame! America, know this and “take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth” (Luke 12: 15). They don’t care.

Good workers are not ashamed of their work nor their truth, because they do not attempt to make a lie their false truth, because they “study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth” (2 Timothy 2: 15). God knows that every American should care because multi-cultural democracy has immensely blessed America! This is why we fervently sing “God Bless America, land that I love…” America, we have not scratched the surface of God’s grace, mercy, and goodness, because “as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him” (1 Corinthians 2: 8-9). Selah!