From the day Donald J. Trump descended the golden escalator in Trump Tower, he was destined to become America’s Greatest National Disaster, and an enemy of American multi-cultural democracy. There are no comparisons! Many of President Trump’s governmental appointees had to resign because of ethical, moral failings and shortcomings. There are no comparisons! President Trump criminalized the Justice Department, including the FBI, CIA and even some Local Police Departments in different cities.

Trump was able to compromise Fox “FAKE” News as an Alternative News Outlet for undemocratic propaganda purposes while seeking to transform America into a White Privilege Autocracy. There are no comparisons. Trump was able to intimidate and corrupt certain News Correspondents for political gain. There are no comparisons. Trump even attempted to corrupt the Military for political gain purposes. There are no comparisons, ask Generals Kelly and Milley. Trump sought to corrupt and politicize the entirety of the U. S. governmental system for personal gain and White Privilege Autocracy. There are no comparisons.

Former President Trump is a chronic habitual liar telling over 35,000 documented lies while in The White House. There are no comparisons. The Top-Secret Documents that Former President Trump transported to his private country club residence number into the hundreds placing the lives of Foreign and Domestic Agents in danger. There are no comparisons. Therefore, with the preponderance of ungodly information and empirical facts that we have concerning the mind-set and Presidential actions of Donald J. Trump, there are no comparisons. Sadly, 73 million mostly White Americans believe that Donald J. Trump is the salvation for those who believe in White Power, White Privilege and White Pleasure, something for nothing in a multi-cultural democratic society simply because of skin-tone. It’s about sin, not skin. “If we say that we have no sin, we are deceiving ourselves, and the truth is not in us” (1 John 1:8). Self-righteousness is a sin.

Not to compare, because there is no comparison, but President Joseph R. Biden was reluctant to seek the Office of President. Biden lost the initial democratic primaries, especially Iowa and New Hampshire, but thank God for South Carolina, and Senior Statesman Representative James Clyburn’s heartfelt endorsement which saved Biden’s campaign. In a multi-cultural society, the sanctity of the VOTE is the equalizer. This is precisely why so many Republicans fight so hard to obstruct and deny universal voting rights to all American citizens, especially Blacks and other minorities. All of us believe in second chances, even though Trump has had untold chances to repent, change his moral character, and redeem his intellectual integrity, but Trump has shown no remorse for repentance or forgiveness. There are no comparisons. The Biden mishandling of classified documents both in scale, quantity, and the process and procedure that Biden used to return the documents to the National Archives is different. The process for returning the documents was taking place, even though the General Public was not aware of the incident, but Biden was meticulously following the procedure for returning the documents. Ungodly Republicans are seeking to establish immoral equivalency: there is none. America, Biden spiritually understands just as the Gospel Writer Paul understood. “And lest I should be exalted above measure through the abundance of the revelations, there was given to me a thorn in the flesh, the messenger of Satan to buffet me, lest I should be exalted above measure” (2 Corinthians 12: 7). Sadly, the 73 million Trump voters, especially Christian Right Evangelicals have no shame in their ungodly game. Representatives Santos, Greene, and Jordan are classic examples, even though, it’s all in vain, because “we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose” (Romans 8:28). America, nothing can separate us from the love of God! Amen.