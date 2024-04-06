THE WARDS OF HOUSTON

April 6th, 2024

The Houston wards were designated before 1915 with each borough having its own strictly defined sectors, each with its own unique culture and vibe. Since transportation was difficult a person’s occupation was the greatest reason for the part of town they lived in. First Ward, the city’s birthplace and initial business district, is at the confluence of Buffalo Bayou and White Oak Bayou, which was once a bustling port. Now the Asian American community and the Texas Dragon Boat Association hold their annual race here each spring. First Ward swept north and west embracing the southern portion of today’s Heights neighborhood. A revitalized community with beautification days supports a communal garden and attracts citizens who want to be able to walk to local attractions. Many of the original landmarks have been devoured by modern downtown buildings, but existing vestiges of the original structures have been protected.

 

The Second Ward extended from downtown to Magnolia Park, edged by Buffalo Bayou and Harrisburg Boulevard. Excluding downtown, these boundaries remain today, boasting sparkling vistas of the skyline. Once the neighborhood supported a considerable Jewish population. Mexican immigrants began moving in in the early 1910s and it became “Segundo Barrio”. Our Lady of Guadalupe, the original Mexican church in Houston still serves 3,500 families. From the 1920s until close to the close of the 20th century factories were the homegrown employers.  These buildings are being reborn as trendy lo s marketed with fragments of their art deco elegance to prosperous newcomers.  e Greater East End (Eado), is a richly historical neighborhood in the Second Ward. It, too, has become gentrified, but Ninfa’s and other family-run cafes are nostalgic remembrances of the area’s working-class roots.

 

The mostly Black  third Ward is famous as the home of Beyonce, but it has always been a lovely community lined with New Orleans-style cottages. It is home to two universities, as well as Emancipation Park, Project Row Houses with studios featuring visiting African American artists. From the iconic Is It, the city’s oldest soul food restaurant, the Museum District, Miller Outdoor  eater, Hermann Park and the Ensemble  eater, no ward in Houston has gone through more divergent changes even as its boundaries have been minimized. Fourth Ward, one of the largest original wards, is the remnants of Freedman’s Town. Beginning downtown and expanding westward along Buffalo Bayou it includes Midtown and  e Breakfast Klub.

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.

