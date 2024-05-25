THE VISION UNVEILED

Booker T. Washington (BTW) High School – Houston ISD, named after the most influential spokesman for Black Americans between 1881 and 1915, is working to achieve what other schools aspire to do, which is graduate global citizens. Building on their partnership between the Rydings College in Zimbabwe, Africa, along with support of elected officials and the BTW 125 Committee, Principal Dr. Carlos R. Phillips II allows his students to solve global issues through engineering. Recently the school unveiled a commissioned life-sized statue of Booker T. Washington in the BTW HS Plaza to celebrate the school’s illustrious history as well as share ‘ e Vision’ with the community. e oldest living male and female graduates of BTW HS, Rev. Dr. F.N. Williams (c/o ‘1945) and Pastor of Antioch M.B.C, and Mrs. Charlotte K. Bryant (c/o 1948), Executive Director of the Blue Triangle MCA, Inc., were on hand to pull the cords at the unveiling. Rev. Dr. F.N. Williams exclaimed, “BTW! There ought to be some shouts in this house, the greatest high school in the United States of America!”
Mrs. Charlotte K. Bryant followed by saying, “I’m just so thrilled to see that Eagles still soar!” They served as a living bridge between the past and the future of BTW HS. The Vison includes allowing students to solve today’s problems with science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). To date students have produced alternative energy sources such wind turbines, and created rockets that are launched to record breaking heights, while including travel to Zimbabwe to see rst-hand how STEM improves life for Zimbabweans by providing electricity and clean water. Dr. Phillips is tiptoeing into STEAM with the addition of Art, changing STEM to STEAM. e statue sculptor, Bridgette Mongeon, has actively been involved with BTW HS and the BTW 125 Committee over 10 years to bring this sculpture to fruition. “You will see one man’s vision, and how the use of other people’s talents and gi s can create an amazing work. You are also going to witness what our students are doing here in Houston and also doing in Zimbabwe with the students of Ryders College,” shared Dr. Phillips.
The unveiling was a ceremonious event led by Co-Masters of Ceremonies, Mr. and Miss BTW HS in the auditorium of the school located on Yale Street. Rev. Terry K. Anderson of Lilly Grove MBC provided the Invocation followed by Lorraine Gibbs, Chairperson of the BTW125 and Engineering instructor, Dr. Nghia Le, who shared that this is the 50th year for the Engineering Program at BTW HS. He has been on stage for 20 years. Dr. Le remarked, “A second attempt of the rocket launch achieved lift-off in 2015.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.