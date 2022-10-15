The Unitarian Universalist Church of Oak Cliff presents its Fall Market from 4 to 9 at 3839 W. Kiest Blvd., Dallas on Oct. 23. There is no admission fee for the market. Additionally, there will be the annual Haunted Forest from 7-9 for the young, old and brave. Admission fee is $10.00. The Haunted Forest will repeat on Oct. 30.