Question: is something better than nothing? Compared to what is the question of questions? The system works for the system, and the system is influenced by White Privilege on both sides of the isle. The only way the federal government can effectively work for all Americans is that all Americans are included regardless of race, creed or religion. Racism is a spiritual sickness. It exits on both sides of the political aisle, and penicillin is not the cure. The USA needs a ”come to Jesus moment”, because: “But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us, even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved.” Only GOD can save US from US! Unfortunately, there was no penalty exacted upon The Southern Confederacy for withdrawing from the Union, and this why we have had a perpetual Civil War resulting in the events of January 6th, 2021. Sadly, once again we had American Trumpism (The Big Lie) fighting against American Democracy. America, we need a “National Reconciliation Spiritual Moment” that is grounded in democracy, because: “But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”

To say and do nothing is evil, because: “The man that wandereth out of the way of understanding shall remain in the congregation of the dead.” Sadly, it is this same Dixiecrat Mentality which caused Southern States to withdraw from the Union and is currently creating governance confusion in America’s socio-economic-political structure (Democracy). America, know this: “There is no wisdom nor understanding nor counsel against the Lord.” President Lincoln knew that “A nation divided against itself cannot stand”; even though, Vice President Johnson was a Southern Dixiecrat he believed in the Lincoln Doctrine. Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP and White Nationalists Groups and many Democrat Sympathizers take heed: “Righteousness exaltheth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.”

White Privilege oriented Whites (military-industrial-international-complex) are willing to spend trillions of dollars on warfare (killing), but not willing to spend a similar amount helping American families live a decent quality of life. Enslave oneself to unrighteousness, and God will turn you over to a reprobate mind. All Americans know, because the Civil War tells US so: “The house of the wicked shall be overthrown: but the tabernacle of the upright shall flourish.” (Proverbs 14: 11). Lest we forget, God judges the righteous and God is anger with the wicked every day. Compromise in some instances can be the work of the devil, but not always. Compromise should be about truth, justice and righteousness, not selfishness. America needs to free itself from its original sin, and all things that were done against GOD: “But God be thanked, that ye were the servants of sin, but ye have obeyed from the heart that form of doctrine which was delivered you. Being then made free from sin, ye became the servants of righteousness.” (Romans 6: 17-18). America, there is no excuse. Amen.