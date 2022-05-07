By: Crystal Toussant

On Sunday, May 1st, Texas Southern University completed the celebrations of the investiture of their illustrious leader, Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young with an awesome Sunday Gospel Brunch. It also just happened to be Dr. Crumpton-Young’s actual birthday as well. The TSU Gospel Choir was magnificently directed by Gene Moore. Special Guest Artist V. Michael McKay and Dr. Kiana Day Williams were great additions to the extraordinarily talented choir.

Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, City of Houston Councilwoman of District D, and the Supreme Basileus Glenda Glover of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. were on hand to enjoy the uplifting and angelic sounds of the TSU Gospel Choir. Dr. Crumpton-Young surprised the TSU Gospel choir with a $10,000 increase in their yearly choir budget. The choir students were elated! What an amazing way to end the blessed brunch with Dr. Crumpton-Young rewarding the hard work of the students, faculty, and the staff of TSU’s Gospel Choir. A special thank you, Dr. Crumpton-Young for celebrating the standard of excellence that you promote at Texas Southern University.