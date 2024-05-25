THE STORM BEFORE THE STORMS

We are just weeks before hurricane season and on May 16, 2024, we experienced “Derecho” , the storm before the storm that was as unpredictable as Houston’s weather. Derecho struck on the 16th of May and lasted to midday of the 17th of May. Hurricane season starts June 1st and ends November 30th, so have we gotten a sneak preview of a very active hurricane season? Earlier indications are predicting just that. There is a highly active season anticipated due to the combination of La Nina and record water temperatures in the Atlantic as well as the Gulf of Mexico. On average there are about 14 named storms during hurricane season, but this season has at least 20 named storms thus far.
I am no weatherman, but I have lived in this city for over 50 years now and have witnessed how unpredictable weather is here in Houston. When we do experience a storm it is usually one of historical proportions affecting Houston residents financially, damaging property, and most importantly ending human life. Sometimes the aftermath of the storm is worse than the storm itself for many reasons, because of failing infrastructure, drainage issues, lack of resources, FEMA, insurance disputes, etc. just to name a few. Hurricane season can have a mental, physical, and psychological effect on you because of past storms. Residents being without electricity and AC in the Houston heat for weeks at a time is beyond torture. This is often compounded with having to deal with FEMA and insurance companies that tend to drag their feet answering claims and rendering the needed financial assistance.
Make no mistake about it, Houston has seen some of the worse storms in the history of the United States and the winds alone from “Derecho” were compared to Hurricane Alicia which was a Category 3 hurricane that hit Houston in August of 1983. Alicia caused over 3 billion dollars in damage and claimed 21 lives. So, winds being compared to Alicia are very alarming since some of hers were up to 130 mph. Though this recent storm did not affect the city in the same way citywide, we still had casualties, property loss, damages, blackouts, etc. Schools, homes, businesses, and downtown Houston were all affected.
In times like these, we must know the difference between NEEDS and WANTS. e victims of the storm need help. On the other hand, the opportunists of the storm want attention and free stu . If you are fortunate enough to have a roof over your head with electricity and AC considering the fact that people have died in this storm, you are blessed. Everyone should allow those that need the help to get help, prioritize NEEDs over WANTS. I personally live in the SouthPark Sunnyside area of Houston and we came out surprisingly good this time.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.