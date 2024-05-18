THE STEPS OF A GOOD MAN

There are very few men that we spiritually know beyond a shadow of doubt that their footsteps were ordered by the Lord. Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church is a living spiritual testament to the life and community service works of Pastor William “Bill” Lawson. Pastor Lawson established Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in 1962. Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church is housed between two prestigious universities Texas Southern University and e University of Houston; whereby students could come and praise God with glad spiritual hearts and thanksgiving, worship with the congregation, and be received with a loving and gracious spiritual heart as children of God, regardless of race, creed, or color.
A spiritual leader is one who leaves a Godly legacy as a heritage for others, and Pastor Lawson’s legacy is spiritually reflected in the current pastoral leadership of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, Pastor Marcus Cosby. A Godly Pastoral Leader is one who spiritually follows God, trusts God, and always seek to do the will of God, William “Bill” Lawson was such a pastoral leader, because he knew that: “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is pro table for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, that the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works.” (2 Timothy 3: 16-17).
According to the Holy Bible: “Whoso findeth a wife findeth a good thing: and obtaineth favour of the Lord.” (Proverbs 18: 22). Pastor Lawson was married to Audrey Ho man for (61) years. From that blessed marital union three daughters: Melanie, Roxanne, and Cheryl. e Bible admonishes us to: “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” (Proverbs 22: 6). e Lawson daughters are a true spiritual reflection of this scriptural verse. e Bible spiritually teaches us: “ e steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord: and he delighteth in his way.” (Psalms 37: 23). Pastor Lawson was nationally known as a Civil Rights Leader. In the 1960’s Pastor Lawson worked with Dr. Martin L. King, Jr helping to desegregate Houston as well as America. Pastor Lawson talked, walked, and marched with a King, while maintaining the common spiritual touch. Additionally, Pastor Lawson was affectionately known as Houston’s Pastor, and he established the MLK, Jr Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) o ce supporting TSU’s students during the sitin-demonstrations. Rudyard Kipling spiritually had a man such as Pastor William “Bill” Lawson in mind when he penned the poem “IF”: “If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs and blaming you.